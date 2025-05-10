Celebrating Mompreneurs on Mother's Day: Featuring Women Entrepreneurs Making Waves in 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 10: As we honor mothers around the world this Mother's Day, we turn the spotlight on a remarkable group of women who are redefining what it means to balance motherhood and ambition the mompreneurs. These trailblazing women are not only nurturing families but also building businesses, innovating across industries, and shaping the future of entrepreneurship. In 2025, their influence is more powerful than ever, with mom-led startups driving change, creating jobs, and inspiring the next generation. Join us as we celebrate the resilience, creativity, and determination of women entrepreneurs who are making waves while raising the next leaders of tomorrow.

1. Dr. Amrita Kumari: Founder of Warrior Unleashed | Empowering Mothers Through Conscious Living

Dr. Amrita Kumari, founder of Warrior Unleashed, is a Patna-based medical doctor, life coach, author, and mother redefining what it means to live consciously. With an MD in Anatomy and a teaching role at Patna Medical College, her personal transformation began during the pandemic, when the emotional toll on mothers and healthcare professionals became impossible to ignore. Inspired by her own journey through burnout, she now empowers women to awaken their inner strength through journaling, mindfulness, and emotional healing. Her platform, Warrior Unleashed, offers coaching and resources like the Magical Manifestation Journal to help women embrace self-care, clarity, and purpose. For Dr. Amrita, motherhood is not just about givingit's about growing. Her mission is to create a world where women thrive, not just survive, and raise the next generation with emotional intelligence and spiritual alignment. This Mother's Day, we honor her as a guide, healer, and voice for empowered living.

2. Darshana Dubey: Founder of YogDarshana | Reclaiming Feminine Wellness Through Yogdarshana

Darshana Dubey, founder of YogDarshana, transitioned from a high-stress IT career to a purpose-led wellness journey after struggling with headache and stress. Rediscovering yoga and Ayurveda became her path to healingand now her mission. As a mother and holistic wellness guide, Darshana helps women across India reclaim their health through hormone-focused yoga, Ayurvedic practices, and emotional alignment. Her signature offerings, like Balance Within and daily online yoga sessions, support women through PMS, thyroid issues, menopause, and stresswithout reliance on medication. With over 80% of her clients reporting increased energy, emotional balance, and improved cycles, Darshana's impact is both personal and generational. "When women feel safe in their bodies," she says, "they pass that peace to their children." This Mother's Day, we celebrate Darshana as a changemaker redefining motherhoodnot as sacrifice, but as a conscious, empowered state of wellness.

3. Minaxi Sompura: Founder of I-Rise and the WISE program | Building Women, Empowering Nations

Minaxi Sompura, a pioneering architect and entrepreneur with 47 years of experience, is now building something even more powerfulwomen's potential. As the founder of I-Rise and the WISE program (Women's Initiation into Successful Enterprises), she empowers women to rediscover their purpose, launch ventures, and gain financial and personal independence. After decades in male-dominated industries, Minaxi turned her expertise toward mentorship, guiding womenespecially mothersto rise beyond traditional roles and claim their identity. "Motherhood is fulfilling," she says, "but your dreams matter too." Her coaching combines strategic insight with soulful encouragement, helping women move from homemaker to changemaker. Through I-Rise, she's igniting transformationone woman, one business, one community at a time. This Mother's Day, we honor Minaxi Sompura not just for her career milestones, but for her legacy of lifting others. She's not just designing structuresshe's designing a future led by confident, self-reliant women.

4. Dr. Nisha Jha & Dr. Namrata Trivedi: Garbh Sanskar Visionaries & Founders of Prodigynae

Dr. Nisha Jha and Dr. Namrata Trivedi are igniting a pregnancy revolution from the inside out. What happens when two visionary obstetricians step beyond the boundaries of medicine into the soul of motherhood? You get Prodigynaea mission born from science, shaped by experience, and powered by purpose. Dr. Nisha and Dr. Namrata are more than doctors. They're mothers, changemakers, and believers in a deeper truth: that pregnancy isn't just a biological journeyit's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to shape a baby's emotional, mental, and spiritual foundation from the womb itself. Driven by the limitations they witnessed in conventional care and the heartbreak of mothers who wanted more, they knew the world didn't need more treatmentit needed transformation. So they redefined what it means to nurture life. At Prodigynae, pregnancy becomes a conscious, soul-led revolution. Women arrive anxious or overwhelmedand leave connected, calm, and empowered. Because these two women believe something profound: the womb is the world's first classroom. And every mother is its first mentor.

5. Prabitha T V | Redefining Womanhood, One Bold Step at a Time

Prabitha T V, a life coach, storyteller, and mindset mentor based in Dubai, is on a mission to help women live life unapologetically on their own terms. Her journey, marked by heartbreak, career setbacks, and societal expectations, led her to become the woman she once neededresilient, bold, and fiercely compassionate. Through her coaching, Prabitha empowers women to break free from guilt, rebuild self-worth, reclaim emotional and financial freedom, and rediscover their voice. Her philosophy centers on shifting from people-pleasing to self-honoring, healing through mindset work, and creating a confident, empowered identity. She coaches women ready to take their first bold step, helping them set boundaries, embrace passions, and rewrite their stories. "Life doesn't end after a setback," she says, "it begins anew." This Mother's Day, we celebrate Prabitha not just as a guide, but as a movementone that inspires women to rise, heal, and choose themselves with courage and clarity.

6. Preeti Kapoor - Parenting Coach | A Parent by Blessing, A Coach by Calling

Preeti Kapoor, a parenting coach and psychology graduate, brings over 25 years of lived experience as a mother, teacher, and Army wife into her purpose-driven work with families. Her journey took a pivotal turn during the 2020 pandemic, when she witnessed growing emotional disconnection between parents and teens. From that challenge emerged her core philosophy: "It's not parents vs. children it's parents and children vs. the problem." Through her heart-centered "12 PM (Parenting Mantras) Framework," Preeti empowers parents of children aged 8-19 to build trust, practice positive discipline without guilt, and raise emotionally secure, resilient individuals. Her approach focuses on connection over control and fostering homes where empathy and open communication thrive. This Mother's Day, she urges us to celebrate not just motherhood, but the daily bonds we nurture with our children. Preeti envisions a global community of grounded, heart-led and purpose driven parents who raise not just achievers but compassionate humans.

7. Ruchi Rathore: Founder of Payomatix

Ruchi Rathor is a woman who leads with intuition, builds with innovation, and heals with wisdom. With over two decades of experience in the global fintech space, she is the visionary force behind Payomatix, a rapidly growing digital payment solutions firm that is changing how businesses transact across borders.

But beyond boardrooms and business strategy, Ruchi wears another hatthat of a life coach deeply rooted in empathy and spirituality. Her approach to leadership is as mindful as it is strategic, blending purpose with practicality. Through her mentorship and training sessions, she helps individuals, especially women, uncover their inner strength, set powerful boundaries, and align their professional paths with personal growth.

Ruchi believes healing is as critical as hustling. Her unique journey allows her to speak not just from success, but from reflection, experience, and evolution. Today, she is on a mission to share what she has livedso others can rise with intention, clarity, and strength.

8. Sweta Bhattacharya: Founder of Soul Bridge - Healing Relationships, Nurturing Futures

Sweta Bhattacharya, founder of Soul Bridge and a dedicated mother, is a Pune-based relationship coach and integrated therapist committed to healing relationships and nurturing emotionally resilient families. Her work is rooted in the belief that the quality of a couple's relationship shapes a child's emotional foundation. Through her signature 12-week Relationship Healing & Transformation Program, she helps individuals and couples heal past wounds, strengthen communication, and create emotionally safe homes. Sweta's own motherhood journey fuels her mission, bringing depth, empathy, and authenticity to her coaching. Her unique approach blends modern psychology with soulful healing, empowering clients to break generational patterns and raise emotionally grounded children.

"Healthy relationships," she says, "are the greatest gift we can give our children." On this Mother's Day, we celebrate Sweta not just for raising her son, Kush, but for transforming homes into spaces of trust, love, and growthfor this generation and the next.

