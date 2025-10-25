Celebrating the Eternal Power of Art, Literature, and Culture — “Bhasha & Beyond 3.0”

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 25: Pune, YASHADA Campus: The much-awaited literary festival “Bhasha & Beyond 3.0,” organized on the 4th and 5th of October by the Literary Warriors Group (LWG), unfolded in all its grandeur in Maharashtra's cultural capital, Pune. The two-day celebration turned into a vibrant confluence of art, literature, and culture—an exquisite testimony to the timeless power of creative expression.

The Legacy of LWG

Founded in 2011, the Literary Warriors Group (LWG) was envisioned to keep the flame of creativity alive while providing a shared platform for writers, poets, storytellers, and artists. With its philosophy rooted in “quality over quantity,” LWG has steadily grown into a global literary family of over 2,96,000 active members. Over the years, its reach has extended beyond India's borders, nurturing creative voices from across the world.

After successfully organizing festivals in Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, and CME Pune last year, this year's Bhasha & Beyond 3.0 at YASHADA Campus, Pune, marked yet another milestone in LWG's illustrious journey.

Inaugural Ceremony

The festival was inaugurated in the esteemed presence of:

Mr. Niranjan Kumar Sudhanshu, Director General, YASHADA

Dr. Sujata Jadhav, Head – Libraries & Documentation Centre, NCPA

Mr. Sunil Deodhar, eminent writer and radio personality

Their presence set an inspiring tone for the celebration that followed, where literature and creativity intertwined seamlessly with thought and dialogue.

Highlights of Day One

The most anticipated event of the first day was an insightful interactive session with veteran actor and director Amol Palekar and Sandhya Gokhale on their acclaimed book “Viewfinder.” The session was anchored by author Neelam Saxena, who engaged the duo in a soulful conversation about their artistic journey, cinematic experiences, and the philosophy that drives their creativity.

This dialogue was a joint initiative between Page to Stage, NCPA Mumbai, and Literary Warriors Group (LWG), made possible through the gracious support of Mr. Khushroo Suntook, Chairman, NCPA, and coordinated by Dr. Sujata Jadhav.

A panel discussion on “Enhancing Creativity through Reading” also added intellectual depth to the day. The panel featured Dr. Padmaja Iyengar-Paddy, Hema Ravi, Madhumita Bhattacharya, and Urna Bose, moderated by Dr. Koyal Biswas.

Book Launches and Author Interactions

One of the day's major attractions was the launch of several books under the LWG banner, with the spotlight on the bilingual poetry anthology “Kacche Dhaage – Strings of Connections.” The anthology, curated by Neelam Chandra and edited by Dr. Renu Mishra and Asha Singh Gaur, beautifully embodied the spirit of linguistic and emotional connectedness.

In addition to this, the following titles were also launched, followed by engaging author interactions:

Meri Aankhon ka Mahtaab – Neelam Saxena

Anamika – Dr. Renu Mishra

Nirjhar Man – Dr. Aparna Pradhan

Fifteen Days and Seven Stories – Asha Singh Gaur

Baadalon ke Peeche Ek Ghar Hai – Koyal Biswas

Momentum – Nisha Motghare

Mayan Routes, Indian Roots – Vineet Kumar

The guests for this event were Dr. Sujata Jadhav, Sanjay Chandra, and Dr. Renu Mishra.

Creative Workshops

To encourage and refine literary expression, several interactive workshops were conducted during the festival:

A Haiku Writing Workshop by Srinivas Rao, which explored the essence of brevity and imagination.

“Shabd Sadhana” (Word Craft) by Hemant Deolekar, which guided participants in discovering newer dimensions of linguistic expression.

A Dance Workshop by Aparna Rao from Aamna Foundation, where participants experienced the rhythm and grace of storytelling through movement.

The evening came alive with a captivating Kathak performance by Aparna Rao and Nandita, followed by electrifying drum beats by Ojas of Project Kalakriti, which filled the auditorium with rhythm, energy, and enthusiasm.

Day Two – A Literary Feast

The second day continued the festival's creative momentum with the launch of more literary works. The highlight was the story anthology “Curry for the Spirited Soul,” conceptualized by Neelam Saxena and edited by Nitya Shukla and Dr. Maitreyi Joshi.

Other books released included:

Berang-si Duaaein – Archana Jain

Luminara – Poetry that Touches the Soul – Bindu Unnikrishnan

The Last Wish – Jasbir Basu

Midnight Ponders – Maria Hussain

Sine Geeton ka Rasasvaadan aur Alankarik Bhashik Vyanjana – Prof. Nirmala Rajpoot

A Pocket Full of Limericks – Waheeda Hussain

Avisha and the Kaalkoot Assassins – Siddharth Sujir

The distinguished guests for the session included Maya Jaju Maheshwari (Principal Chief Income Tax Commissioner, Mumbai), Dilip Mohapatra, Surekha Sahu, and Dr. Aparna Pradhan.

Dialogue and Reflection

A thought-provoking session titled “Drishtikon – Perspectives” was moderated by Col. Salil Jain, featuring Neelam Saxena, Hemant Deolekar, and Rahul Mahiwal (YASHADA) as speakers.

The discussion revolved around the balance between creativity and profession, and how poetry reflects one's inner truth.

Pune's Voice – A Special Segment

Another highlight of the day was “Pune ki Aawaaz – Khaas Aawaaz,” conducted by Dr. Sunil Deodhar, a renowned literary personality from Pune.

Poet Maddy Christy and poetess Swarangi Sane enthralled the audience with their poignant verses.

The segment was curated by Dr. Renu Mishra.

Cultural Evening and Awards Ceremony

As twilight descended, the LWG members took the stage with soulful performances — from mesmerizing dances and meaningful plays to heartwarming musical renditions. The auditorium resonated with creativity and applause.

The festival culminated in the much-awaited “Aarambh” Award Ceremony — symbolizing not an end, but a promising new beginning. Winners of online and offline literary contests were felicitated amidst great applause.

The Chief Guests for the ceremony were Rajesh Verma (DRM), Surabhi Alpesh, and Shekhar Gaikwad (ADG, YASHADA).

Vinita Sharma was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her exceptional contribution to literature. Padmaja Iyengar-Paddy was honored with Distinguished achievement award.

Acknowledgment and Closing

In her closing note, co-founder Dr. Renu Mishra expressed heartfelt gratitude to the organizing team for their dedication and passion.

Special appreciation was extended to Dr. Aparna Pradhan, Lt. Col. Salil Jain, Sunil Joshi, Juhi Gupte, Nitya Shukla, Waheeda Hussain, Asha Singh Gaur, Tejal Bhosle, Veena Dixit, Shweta Bhide, Priyanshu Saxena, Akshainie, Dr Koyal Biswas, Dr Maitreyee Joshi Ashu Ratra, Pooja Dhadiwal, Surekha Sahu, Anjali Bajpai, Archana Jain, Purna Parikh, Meera Bhansali, Meghna Bhakat, Dr Purnima Kulkarni, Rashmi Sabale, Nishad Bhide, Mariya Hussain and other members for their invaluable efforts.

The LWG family also extended sincere thanks to NCPA, Mumbai for its continued collaboration, which has enriched the group's literary journey. Design Media served as the official Photography Partner.

With Bhasha & Beyond 3.0, the Literary Warriors Group not only strengthened the spirit of literary dialogue but also united art, music, and words in one harmonious celebration — a true festival of creativity, expression, and culture.

