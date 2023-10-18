Celebrating the Spirit of Halloween, the NCPA Announces New Shows of its Latest Theatre Production, St. Nicholas

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: Following the success of the opening weekend at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), of Irish playwright Conor McPherson's acclaimed monologue, St. Nicholas, the production has announced new shows in the upcoming weekends. Performed by Zafar Karachiwala and directed by Bruce Guthrie, Head of Theatre & Films at the NCPA, the opening shows witnessed packed rooms. On popular demand, new shows have been scheduled on the 21st and the 22nd of October at the Little Theatre. The production will also travel to the G5A in the city for two more shows closer to Halloween on the 28th of October.

St. Nicholas is a story about a jaded theatre critic who falls under the clutches of bloodthirsty vampires in his desperate search for true love. Set in Dubin, the show takes the audience through the eerie journey and establishes facts on vampires that have never been heard before.

Speaking on the announcement on new shows in Mumbai, Mr. Bruce Guthrie, Head, Theatre and Films, NCPA, expresses, "It has been a delight to see a full house over the weekend for St. Nicholas. The audience's reaction to the play has been special and it gives us great joy to introduce new shows. The play is distinct in its offering as a supernatural script and the story is unlike most folklores we have grown up listening to. We are certain that the audience will enjoy watching it and the timing couldn't have been better for the show than the Halloween season."

Actress Aahana Kumra, who watched the show at its premiere weekend sharing her thoughts, said, "Zafar has done such a powerful performance, it takes skill to do a monologue and hold the audience's attention for the entire duration. There were many things in the play which are relatable and it's definitely a must-watch for everybody."

The tickets are now available on Book My Show and at the Box office.

St. Nicholas By Conor McPherson

What: Drama

Language: English

Duration: 1 hr 20 mins

When: Saturday, 21st Oct & Sunday 22nd Oct - 5.00 pm & 7.30 pm

Where: Little Theatre, NCPA

When: 28th October - 6 p.m and 8:30 p.m

Where: G5A, Mahalaxmi

Age Suitability: 16yrs+

Tickets: BookMyShow

Written by Conor McPherson, this play was first performed at the Bush Theatre in 1997. The NCPA's version has been directed by Bruce Guthrie and stars Zafar Karachiwala.

About the Play: "When I was a boy, I was afraid of the dark... What was there. And maybe one of the things I thought was there was vampires."

When a jaded and cynical Dublin Drama critic comes under the spell of a beautiful young actress and pursues her into a coven of vampires in modern-day London, storytelling at its spooky best comes to vivid life. Is it all a drunken lie? A tantalizing fairy tale? Or is it his own version of a higher truth?

