Celebrating World Environment Day 2025: A Unified Commitment to Sustainability

New Delhi [India], June 6: On the occasion of World Environment Day, organisations across India are reaffirming their commitment to environmental sustainability through impactful actions and long-term vision. This year's global theme, "Beat Plastic Pollution," highlights the urgent need to reduce plastic waste and protect natural ecosystems from its harmful effects. From large-scale plantation drives to awareness campaigns, industries are stepping up to lead change and inspire communities to adopt eco-friendly habits. This collective effort underscores that protecting the environment is a responsibility shared by all sectors of society. Leading the way are CREDAI-MCHI, Roto Pumps Ltd., and KARAM Safety, each making distinct and meaningful contributions toward a greener future.

Domnic Romell, President, CREDAI-MCHI and Director, Romell Group

"On this World Environment Day, CREDAI-MCHI acknowledges the visionary leadership of CREDAI National Chairman, Mr. Boman Irani, whose generous contribution of Rs2 crore towards Reforestation and Skilling through the CREDAI CSR Foundation is a testament to the real estate fraternity's unwavering commitment to sustainable development.

Strengthening this vision, CREDAI-MCHI has proposed a large-scale plantation drive of 1 million trees across Maharashtra, with a focus on ecologically sensitive areas such as the Western Ghats and the Coastal Road Project. Our proposal to plant 1 million trees across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has already been submitted to the Government of Maharashtra, reinforcing our resolve to shape a more climate-resilient future. Further exemplifying purpose-driven leadership, Mr. Boman Irani has donated 5,000 trees to the Parli Council, Maharashtra, at the request of Hon. Environment Minister Smt. Pankajatai Munde.

These initiatives are aligned with this year's World Environment Day themeBeat Plastic Pollutionand reflect our conviction that environmental protection must be central to urban development. As a collective of over 1,800 developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI is actively working to reduce plastic usage in construction, promote eco-friendly alternatives, and embed sustainable practices into every stage of the built environment.

Our commitment extends beyond intention into action. From conducting capacity-building workshops in partnership with MPCB and WRI India to curb air pollution at construction sites, to encouraging widespread adoption of green building methods, we are focused on measurable impact.

With a bold pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, CREDAI-MCHI remains at the forefront of responsible developmentwhere sustainability is not just a vision, but a collective responsibility."

Anurag Gupta, Jt. Managing Director, Roto Pumps Ltd.

"On this World Environment Day, we at Roto Pumps pay a heartfelt tribute to our Co-founder and Former Managing Director, Shri N.K. Gupta Ji, by honouring his legacy with action. As we gather for a prayer meeting and a tree plantation drive at our GNU Campus, we reaffirm our commitment to building a sustainable future.

In line with this year's theme Beat Plastic Pollution we are initiating a series of green efforts, starting with planting 50 trees today across our Greater Noida Plant (GNU), Roto Energy System Ltd. Greater Noida Plant (RESL) and NSEZ - Noida Plant campuses, and 200 more throughout the month of June. Through our 'One Employee - One Tree' initiative, every member of the Roto family will contribute personally, with a goal of 600 trees planted by year-end. We also pledge to gift a plant to every employee on their birthday and to welcome every new joiner with a green token of care.

Our mission goes beyond reducing plastic; it is about nurturing a culture of conscious living and collective responsibility one tree, one gesture, one action at a time."

Kavita Nigam, CHRO, KARAM Safety

"At KARAM Safety, sustainability is not just a value it is a way of life. On this World Environment Day, we have taken a strong step forward by planting 200 trees in Amausi Industrial Area, Nadarganj, Lucknow with the enthusiastic participation of over 70 KARAM Safety team members. In addition, we are proud to commit over 1,000 saplings to our employees, encouraging them to take this green movement beyond the workplace and into their homes and communities. Aligned with this year's theme Beat Plastic Pollution our initiatives reflect a deep-rooted belief in responsible growth and environmental stewardship. Together, we are nurturing a cleaner, greener, and more conscious tomorrow."

As the world faces escalating environmental challenges, World Environment Day serves as a crucial reminder that every action counts. From reducing plastic pollution to nurturing green spaces, it is only through collective responsibility and sustained commitment that we can safeguard our planet's future. This day calls upon individuals, communities, and industries alike to embrace sustainable practices and foster a culture of environmental stewardshipbecause a healthier Earth depends on the choices we make today.

