Celebrities Who Swear by Cranberries – Here’s Why

New Delhi [India], July 10: Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Jennifer Aniston, and Kourtney Kardashian have one thing in common besides glowing skin and fit bodies — they all love cranberries. These celebrities are known for prioritizing wellness, clean eating, and functional nutrition, and cranberries have become a staple in their daily routines.

Many celebrities include them in her smoothies and snack bowls, Malaika Arora mixes them into her breakfast oats and Greek yogurt, and Shilpa Shetty uses them in festive recipes with a healthy twist. On the global stage, Jennifer Aniston enjoys them as a skin-friendly snack, and Kourtney Kardashian regularly highlights their gut and immunity benefits. The sweet taste and nutrient density of US cranberries make them a perfect fit for these health-conscious stars.

US cranberries have also made their way into Indian kitchens, endorsed by Bollywood celebs, chefs, and influencers. Jacqueline Fernandez enjoys them in vegan trail mixes, and Milind Soman praises their natural energy boosting properties. Creative recipes like cranberry laddoos, chutneys, pulihora, and even biryani are turning traditional meals into wellness-rich plates. The tangy-sweet berry not only adds a burst of flavour but also provides powerful antioxidants, fibre, and vitamin C. Whether in festive dishes or everyday snacks, cranberries have proven to be both versatile and wholesome, perfect for those constantly balancing travel, work, and fitness.

Beyond the plate, cranberries are now considered a complete food for the lifestyle. They support urinary health, improve digestion, boost immunity, and promote healthy skin. All benefits are highly valued by celebrities who are always in the spotlight. Whether blended into detox juices, added to salads, or consumed as a quick snack, cranberries have become a trusted superfruit embraced by the world’s most wellness-driven personalities.

From Mumbai to Malibu, this tiny red berry is making a big impact on everyday nutrition and modern celebrity lifestyles.(SGP)

