Celebrity Chef & Pastry Queen Anna Polyviou & Conosh bring to you one of a kind Online Workshop

New Delhi [India], June 27: With a myriad of talented Homechefs, Conosh is also helping Homechefs, and home bakers upskill themselves by taking up online sessions, aka Conosh Workshops and Masterclasses, where we collaborate with Masterchefs & industry experts and bring up new online learning experiences for our community every weekend. These online sessions range from baking to making bread to making gourmet food at home. Some of our Masterchefs we worked with before are - Chef Ranveer Brar, Chef Kunal Kapoor, Chef Kirti Bhoutika, Chef Anna Poyviou, Chef Sashi Cheliah, Chef Vicky Ratnani, Chef Anahita Dhondy, Chef Sarah Todd & more.

Anna Polyviou, pastry chef extraordinaire, knows how to wow people with her sweet treats and utterly unique style. The award-winning Punk Princess of Pastry is known for her wacky, eccentric, imaginative and out-of-this-world sweet creations. Anna's quirky urban street style, distinctive hot pink mohawk and super fun and approachable personality make her a hit with kids and adults alike. Anna is a regular presenter and host on network television in Australia. She has appeared on MasterChef Australia (Ten), wowing the judges and stumping the contestants with her challenging and amazing desserts. A colourful cookbook author, Anna launched her first book Sweet Street in May 2018 (Murdoch), and it sold out within weeks. Her second book, Kids' Corner (Bauer), was released in November 2019.

Workshop Date: Jun 30, 2023, 12:30 PM onwards

Learn 3 international desserts with the pastry queen - Anna Polyviou

"CHOCOLATE BROWNIE TART"

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE, CHOCOLATE FUDGE BROWNIE, VANILLA BERRY JAM

"HOT DOG"

PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE SAUSAGE, MILK BUN, MANGO MUSTARD, RASPBERRY SAUCE, CHOUX FRIES

"LAMINGTON CAKE"

VANILLA SPONGE, RASPBERRY JAM, RASPBERRY JELLY

Anna Polyviou says, "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Conosh for this online masterclass. I truly appreciate how Conosh supports household brands and makes these experiences accessible for everyone to enjoy from the comfort of their homes. I'm so excited to share this wonderful experience with all the participants who join."

Vaibhav Bahl, Co-founder, Conosh, says," Working with Anna Polyviou is like embarking on a culinary adventure where creativity knows no bounds. Her vibrant personality and innovative approach to desserts will inspire you to push your boundaries and embrace the sweet artistry of patisserie."

Neha Malik, Co-founder, Conosh says, "The baking world is becoming more and more adventurous, thanks to passionate and creative talents like Anna Polyviou. Her masterful pastry skills coupled with her lively energy have earned her the title of the Punk Princess of Pastry and learning with her will surely ignite your imagination. Conosh is proud to bring her back to our platform for some world-class desserts."

Apoorva Saxena, VP-Workshops, says, "Online classes open up a world of possibilities, granting accessibility to individuals from all corners of the globe. At Conosh, we understand the value of learning from industry experts like Anna Polyviou, and we are committed to providing our community with exceptional opportunities to enhance their skills. That's why we are dedicated to organizing a series of workshops throughout the year, where participants can learn from the very best in the industry."

Please note:

- This session contains eggs.

- The session will be conducted on Zoom

- This session will be 180 minutes long | Adults Price: 1499

WhatsApp at +91 98713 04171 or write to buddy@conosh.com in case of queries!

