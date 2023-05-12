Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (/PNN): The Chief Guest Bollywood Diva Ameesha Patel felicitated startups, entrepreneurs and new age influencers.

India Business Awards™ is a platform to put your brand in spotlight! With an aim to help entrepreneurs and businesses to promote and reach out to a larger audience.

The event was Sponsored by Gyan Singh Managing Director of Roadmaster Cycle & Skymaster Aviation, Just Merchant Things of Ameer Merchant, Gaurav Consultancy Services - a financial advisory firm of Gaurav Tiwari.

The event was supported by Ajay Jalan & Sai Manas Bandlamudi.

Awardees felicitated at the event:

Riva Arora - Youngest Actress of the Year 2023

Meet Mukhi - Youngest Actor of the Year 2023

Sajid Shaikh - Content Creator of the Year 2023

Deshna Dugad - Youngest TV Actress of the Year 2023

Deepak Joshi - Social Media Influencer of the Year 2023

Akash Thapa - Choreographer of the Year 2023

Prarbdha Batwal - Actor, Youtuber, Influencer

Sameer Mark - Fashion Influencer of the Year 2023

Surabhi Samriddhi - Young Actress of the Year 2023

Ansh Singh - Social Media Influencer of the Year

Veekash Doshi - Managing Director of Coco High

Er Suhail Sharma - Chairman VNS Group of Industries

Omkar Bidkar - V J Jewellers & Son's Pvt Ltd

Ramesh Borkute - CEO YYBNL

Dr Ashish Kumar - International Bodybuilder, Powerlifter, Fitness Expert

Akriti Agarwal - Rising Star

Pratik Gaur - Founder Celebistan Pvt Ltd

Noor Siddiqui - Casting Director

Dsh Alfaaz - Singer & Composer

Aishwarya Agrawal - Emerging Fashion Influencer of the Year

Ashnoor Kaur - Young Singer & Actress

Varun Buddhadev - Young Actor of the Year

Manav Mangl - Most Preferred Paparazzi By Brands

