Cellular and electronics association lauds government's decision to maintain unrestricted imports of laptops till Sept 2024

New Delhi [India], October 19 : The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) has applauded the recent decision by the Government of India to maintain unrestricted imports of laptops and tablets until September 2024.

According to a press release by ICEA, this step has been widely acknowledged as a positive development in the industry's ongoing discussions with the government to establish import regulations that strike a harmonious balance between boosting domestic production, safeguarding consumer interests, and integrating seamlessly with global supply chains.

The decision, which underscores the government's commitment to fostering both domestic manufacturing and international trade, is seen as a significant stride towards creating a strong ecosystem for IT hardware manufacturing in India.

It is viewed as a judicious response to the dynamic global and domestic landscapes and is seen as a testament to the government's dedication to creating a conducive environment for the growth of the domestic electronics manufacturing sector.

Pankaj Mahindroo, Chairman of ICEA, expressed his appreciation for the collaborative approach taken by the government and emphasized the importance of policy adjustments in facilitating India's journey to becoming a self-reliant and globally competitive electronics manufacturing hub.

Mohindroo said, "This decision manifests a judicious understanding of the dynamic global and domestic landscapes. It not only addresses immediate industry concerns but also lays a solid foundation for a structured dialogue towards fostering a robust domestic IT hardware manufacturing ecosystem."

"We are grateful for the collaborative approach adopted by the Hon'ble MoS Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MeitY and the PMO, for engaging the industry, understanding its concerns, and responding meaningfully. It's a testament to the government's commitment to nurturing a conducive environment for both domestic manufacturing and international trade", he added.

He stated that discussions with DGFT are already in progress to ensure a smooth transition to the Import Management System, scheduled to commence on November 1.

"We continue to engage with the government to crystallise import norms that will draw a balance between increasing domestic production, and consumer interest and avoid disruption of global supply chains. The industry is now working with DGFT to ensure a smooth transition from the current process to the Import Management System from November 01, 2023", Mohindroo concluded.

The government's proactive approach, coupled with the industry's commitment, strengthens the momentum towards achieving the ambitious targets of a USD 300 billion production for the electronics manufacturing sector by fiscal year 2026.

The ongoing dialogue aims to bridge the gap between policy formulation and ground realities, significantly contributing to realizing the national objective of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

ICEA, as an apex industry body representing the entire electronics value chain, is committed to making India a global hub for electronics manufacturing and exports.

The recently introduced Production Linked Incentive (PLI 2.0) Scheme for IT Hardware is a monumental step in this direction, designed to create a conducive ecosystem for IT hardware manufacturing.

The industry looks forward to continuing discussions with the government and crystallizing import norms that balance increasing domestic production with consumer interests while avoiding disruption to global supply chains.

Mohindroo concluded that this collaborative approach demonstrates the government's commitment to nurturing the growth of both domestic manufacturing and international trade.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor