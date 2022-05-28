Cement price increases, per bag to cost now Rs 55

Rising prices of petrol and diesel have affected prices of food items and other commodities. Prices of almost all commodities have gone up. However, now the price of cement is going to increase significantly. This will inevitably lead to higher house prices. Coromandel King, India Cement Company is known in the Indian market as Hybrid Cement. India Cement has decided to increase the rate to Rs 55 per bag. The company said on Friday that the hike would be made from June 1, the price of cement bags will be increased by Rs 20. After that, on June 15, the rate will be increased by another Rs 15 and on July 1, the rate will be increased by Rs 20.

Asked if other companies would cut cement prices, the company's vice-president and MD N Srinivasan said, "Don't compare me with others." My job is in a senior position in a cement company. All costs have gone up, so I have to take some action now. Failure to do so will result in huge losses for the company, he said. Despite the reduction in petrol and diesel prices, rising commodity prices do not seem to be slowing down. It is a common experience that once the rates go up, they go up. Food prices have also risen, which is not likely to decrease in the future. As a result, even if fuel prices are reduced, citizens will have to buy goods at increased rates.