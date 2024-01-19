Central Bank of India logs Rs.717.86 cr profit for Q3

Chennai, Jan 19 Public sector mortgage lender, Central Bank of India closed the third quarter of FY24 with higher net profit of Rs.717.86 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the bank said that for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, it had earned a total interest income of Rs 7,809.21 crore (Q3FY23 Rs 6,716.55 crore) and a net profit of Rs 717.86 crore (Rs 458.22 crore).

The profit went up drastically owing to the sharp spike in the bank’s other income for the quarter under review at Rs 1,329.72 crore (Rs 919.16 crore).

During the quarter under review, the bank’s provisions for non-performing assets came down to Rs 726.69 crore (Rs 849.62 crore).

As on December 31, 2023, the bank’s gross and net non-performing assets stood at Rs 10,786.49l crore (December 31, 2023 Rs 18,489.97 crore) and Rs. 2,955,57 crore (Rs 4,060.92 crore).

According to the Central Bank of India, during the quarter under review, its total business by 11.48 per cent to Rs. 6,17,368 crore with total deposits growing by 9.53 per cent to Rs 377,722 crore and gross advances going up by 14.71 per cent to Rs 239,646 crore.

Net Interest Income (NII) marginally declined by 4.04 per cent on Y-o-Y basis to Rs 3,152 crore in Q3FY24 as against Rs 3,285 crore for Q3FY23.

However excluding one off exceptional item, NII was up 3.73 per cent from Rs 3,042 crore in Q3FY23 to Rs 3,125 crore in Q3FY24.

