Central India’s Startup, Chalk Learn – Taking Education on Hybrid Mode

Jay Sharma , Founder, Chalk learn

Chalk Learn is to empower 1000+ Schools & 3,00,000+ students by the year 2025.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh), August 2: Chalk Learn is empowering & enabling Schools as their E-Learning Partner in making their education system convenient by supporting them with technology support & quality content so they can venture into Hybrid Learning – Future of Modern-day Education. The response to the idea & the product has been overwhelming, with Schools from various States like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra & Uttar Pradesh showing keen interest in getting associated with us as their key E-Learning Partner. The sole aim & vision of Chalk Learn is to empower 1000+ Schools & 3,00,000+ students across at least 15 States by the year 2025.

With the advent of technological advancements, Founder, Mr. Jai Sharma, along with his two accomplices, conceptualized & conceived Chalk Learn Edtech Pvt. Ltd. a major breakthrough start-up working in the domain of Education Technology at the start of the year 2022.

In view of the above, Mr. Sharma firstly addressed the various challenges the Schools are facing these days, which can’t be overlooked in the future of Students & Schools. The first & foremost challenge is the massive change that has come across regarding Pedagogy & Teaching Methodology. One other challenge the schools face is the quality of teachers & education. Another major obstacle is the quality of delivered content, which needs to be at par with National & International Standards. One another major obstacle the schools are facing is bridging the gap in learning between curriculum & various competitive exams. Smart Classes & Infrastructure is yet another big challenge that Schools face in terms of Cost & Execution.

Mr. Sharma further emphasized how Chalk Learn Hybrid E-Learning Model is changing the face of the entire scenario of the Education Industry. He elaborated that Classroom Teaching coupled with Online Learning paves the way for students to understand better & achieving academic excellence.

To overcome the above-mentioned challenges, Chalk Learn Edtech Pvt. Ltd. has developed a cutting-edge solution for the Schools. Chalk Learn predominantly acts as an E-Learning Partner to schools by creating a dedicated White Label App, i.e. an App in the School’s Brand Name. The App is loaded with many features which solve the quality of teachers & education. Centralized Online Learning expands the students’ horizons with the help of Qualified & Experienced Teachers. A White Label App also helps the schools to cut massive investment costs in building Smart Classes & also developing software for them. Chalk Learn has already loaded meticulously content based on NCERT Curriculum for Classes 6th – 12th, along with courses for competitive exams like NEET & JEE. In addition, Chalk Learn also facilitates Live Online Classes & Doubt Clearing sessions through its various in-house qualified & experienced teachers. Apart from the content support provided by Chalk Learn, the School also has the liberty to create & upload content designed for the students. Moreover, a White Label App enhances the visibility of the School’s Brand Name, increasing Students Admissions & Revenues.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor