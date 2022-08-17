Centre grants ‘Z’ category VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 17, 2022 05:45 PM 2022-08-17T17:45:46+5:30 2022-08-17T17:46:08+5:30

Businessman Gautam Adani has been granted a ‘Z’ category security cover of CRPF commandos by the government, official sources ...

Centre grants ‘Z’ category VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani | Centre grants ‘Z’ category VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Centre grants ‘Z’ category VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Next

Businessman Gautam Adani has been granted a ‘Z’ category security cover of CRPF commandos by the government, official sources said Wednesday. They said the all-India cover will be on a "payment basis" and is expected to cost about ₹15-20 lakh per month.

The official sources have said that Gautam Adani was given a 'Z' category security on the basis of a threat perception report prepared by central security agencies.They said the all-India cover will be on a "payment basis" and is expected to cost about ₹15-20 lakh per month. The official sources have said that Gautam Adani was given a 'Z' category security on the basis of a threat perception report prepared by central security agencies.

Open in app
Tags : Gautam Adani