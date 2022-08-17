Centre grants ‘Z’ category VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Businessman Gautam Adani has been granted a ‘Z’ category security cover of CRPF commandos by the government, official sources said Wednesday. They said the all-India cover will be on a "payment basis" and is expected to cost about ₹15-20 lakh per month.

