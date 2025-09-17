Centre launches Angikaar 2025 to fast-track housing for urban poor under PM’s scheme

New Delhi, Sep 17 The government has launched Angikaar 2025, a two-month nationwide campaign, to fast-track application verification and house completion under PMAY-Urban 2.0, which was rolled out exactly a year ago on September 17.

The accelerated Angikaar 2025 campaign will cover 5,000+ Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) through door-to-door awareness drives, housing camps, and public events, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

An additional 1.47 lakh pucca houses have been approved under PMAY-Urban 2.0, taking the total number of sanctioned homes to 8.56 lakh.

The flagship event of Angikaar 2025, "PM Awas Mela – Shehri", will take place from September 17 to 27, serving as a dynamic platform to highlight the benefits of PMAY-U and PMAY-U 2.0, while fostering convergence and community participation at the grassroots level. The event will run in two phases: the first from September 17 to 27, and the second on any day between October 15 and 31, the statement said.

Significant housing has been sanctioned for marginalised communities, including 32,551 for SC, 5,025 for ST, and 58,375 for OBC families.

“Whether it’s guiding families through their application process, speeding up the construction of long-awaited homes, or connecting them with solar power and loan support, Angikaar is about reaching the unreached and including the excluded,” the statement said.

When Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) was launched in 2015, it carried with it a bold promise— "Housing for All". Over the years, it has transformed lives by enabling millions of low-income families in cities to move into safe, permanent, and affordable homes. Building on this foundation, PMAY-Urban 2.0 was launched in September 2024. Its mission is simple yet powerful: leave no family behind. Every urban household, regardless of background, must have not just a roof, but a secure home with access to basic services.

At its core, Angikaar 2025 is a mission-driven campaign designed to ensure full saturation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0 scheme across India’s urban landscape, the statement added.

