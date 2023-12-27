Centre raises minimum support price for copra

New Delhi [India], December 27 : The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved raising the Support Price for copra for the 2023-24 marketing season.

The MSP for milling copra has been increased by Rs 300 to Rs 11,160 per quintal. Similarly, the MSP for ball copra has been increased by Rs 250 to Rs 12,000 per quintal.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the decision will ensure better remunerative returns to the Indian coconut growers.

Among others, the Union Cabinet gave its approval for construction of a new 4.56-kilometer-long, six-lane bridge over the Ganga connecting Digha and Sonepur in Bihar. The bridge, once completed, will connect north and south Bihar.

The total cost of the approved project is Rs 3,064.45 crore and is expected to be completed in 42 months.

Today, the Union Cabinet also approved the improvement and widening of 135-kilometer stretch of the Khowai-Harina road in Tripura.

The project involves an investment of Rs 2,486.78 crore, which includes a loan component of Rs 1,511.70 crore. The widening of this crucial road will reduce travel time and logistics costs between Tripura and Assam.

