Centre receives 27.1 pc of total receipts budgeted for 2024-25 by June

New Delhi [India], July 31 : The central government has received Rs 834,197 crore, amounting to 27.1 per cent of corresponding budget estimates of 2024-25 of total receipts, upto June, the Ministry of Finance said in a release.

Total receipts other than borrowings for 2024-25 were pegged at Rs 32.07 lakh crore in the Budget document.

They comprised of Rs 549,633 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs 280,044 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and Rs 4,520 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts, on account of Recovery of Loans.

A total of Rs 279,502 crore has been transferred to state governments as devolution of share of taxes by the central government upto June, which is Rs 42,942 crore higher than the previous year.

The total expenditure incurred by the central government is Rs 969,909 crore (20.4 per cent of corresponding Budget estimate of 2024-25), out of which Rs 788,858 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 181,051 crore is on Capital Account.

Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 2,64,052 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs 90,174 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.

The Monthly Accounts of the Government of India upto the month of June 2024 have been consolidated and reports published.

