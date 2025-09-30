Centre receives Rs 12.83 lakh crore in receipts up to August this fiscal

New Delhi [India], September 30 : The monthly accounts of the Government of India up to the month of August, 2025 has been consolidated and reports published.

The Government of India has received Rs 12,82,709 crore up to August 2025 in this fiscal, comprising Rs 8,10,407 crore as Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs 4,40,332 crore as Non-Tax Revenue, and Rs 31,970 crore as Non-Debt Capital Receipts.

According to data released by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday, the August figures represent 36.7 per cent of the corresponding Budget Estimates (BE) 2025-26.

The Finance Ministry data states that Rs 5,30,148 crore has been transferred to State Governments as the devolution of their share of taxes during the period, which is Rs 74,431 crore higher than the corresponding period last year.

Total expenditure by the Government stood at Rs 18,80,862 crore (37.1 per cent of BE 2025-26), with Rs 14,49,283 crore incurred on Revenue Account and Rs 4,31,579 crore on Capital Account.

Of the Revenue Expenditure, Rs 5,28,668 crore went towards Interest Payments, while Rs 1,50,377 crore was spent on Major Subsidies.

The monthly review of Union Government accounts offers an insight into the pace of fiscal activity and fund utilisation across ministries and departments. With five months completed in the current financial year, the figures indicate a steady flow of revenues and expenditure in line with budget targets.

Tax and non-tax revenue collections are crucial for financing development programmes, welfare schemes, and infrastructure projects. The devolution of taxes to states is a constitutional mandate, forming a vital source of funds for state-level spending.

The current levels of expenditureboth capital and revenuealso reflect the government's efforts to maintain fiscal momentum while meeting key obligations such as interest payments and subsidies.

