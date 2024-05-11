Centrum launches 'Your Nutrition Matters', a health initiative driving education on the importance of multivitamins in supporting long-term health

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 11: Centrum, the World's number 1 Multivitamin [1], launched their health initiative titled 'Your Nutrition Matters'. Held in wake up of the upcoming World Nutrition Day on 28th May 2024, the initiative underscored the importance of multivitamins in addressing micronutrient deficiencies and promoting healthier lifestyle in India. Their aim is to educate Indians about their Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDAs) and the importance of incorporating multivitamins into daily diets.

Centrum unveiled a first-of-its-kind consensus titled 'Inclusion of Micronutrient supplementation in India' on the correlation between micronutrients and health status. The consensus was recently published in the Journal of the Association of Physicians of India (JAPI), with 14 participating healthcare professionals across specializations. It sheds light on the relationship of multivitamins on individuals with comorbidities like Hypertension, Diabetes & other health conditions. Click here to access the consensus statement: 'JAPI April Issue'.

An expert-led panel discussion was held at the conclave, discussing the essential role of multivitamins for optimal health, recommended daily allowance (RDA), and the link between micronutrient deficiency and lifestyle. The panel discussion was moderated by Dr Prashant Narang, Medical Lead, Haleon ISC, featuring renowned medical professionals such as Dr Amitabh Parti, Director & Unit Head, Internal Medicine, Fortis, Gurgaon, Dr Divya Choudhary, Chief Nutritionist, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre, New Delhi, Dr Abha Majumdar, Director and Head, Emeritus and Consultant, Centre of IVF and Human Reproduction, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi and Dr Sunil Khetrapal, Director, Association of Healthcare Providers (India).

Navneet Saluja, General Manager, India subcontinent, Haleon, encouraged recommended intake of micronutrients in his welcome note, saying, "Haleon's commitment to delivering better everyday health with humanity is the driving force behind Centrum 'Your Nutrition Matters' initiative. Our focus is on educating Indians about their Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDAs) and the significance of multivitamins for health & wellbeing. We are privileged to have partnered with top experts for this initiative. Together, we can improve the micronutrient status of India and enable everyone to live healthier & have a better quality of life."

Anurita Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer, Haleon India, commented, "At Haleon, we believe that the most important relationship one has is with their body. The 'Your Nutrition Matters' initiative by Centrum is a testament to this belief. We aim to fill the knowledge gap among the Indian population regarding their daily nutritional needs and the impact of micronutrient deficiencies on long-term health. Through this initiative, we want to shift the focus from short-term fixes to long-term health choices. We are committed to empowering consumers with knowledge and support, helping them make informed choices for their health. With the backing of extensive research and collaboration with top experts, we aspire to inspire and guide everyone on their wellness journey."

The conclave also witnessed the launch of 'Centrum India Health Survey', conducted in collaboration with research firm KANTAR. The survey sheds light on the top health concerns of men, women, children and adults aged 50+. Data revealed that 52 per cent of consumers believe their diet is sufficient, however, all respondents are actively managing at least 3 health concerns at all times. These health concerns vary across energy, immunity, growth, bone health and digestive health. Despite these health concerns, only 4 per cent of Indians supplement their diet with health supplements daily, indicating a significant knowledge gap regarding the role of multivitamins in meeting everyday nutritional needs.

