CEPT University Welcomes 2025 Postgraduate Cohort with a Call to Excellence, Merit, and Respect

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 30: CEPT University marked the beginning of the Monsoon Semester 2025 with the arrival of 427 new postgraduate students across its five Faculties Architecture, Planning, Design, Management, and Technology, yesterday. The cohort brings together bright minds from 25 states and union territories, showcasing CEPT's growing national footprint. With 56% women in the batch, the University also reaffirmed its commitment to fostering inclusive and equitable academic spaces.

The incoming students were welcomed by the CEPT community, led by Prof. Barjor Mehta, President, Prof. Tridip Suhrud, Provost, Ms. Anita Hiranandani, Registrar, Prof. Chirayu Bhatt, Deputy Provost (Academics), along with faculty members, staff, and student peers.

Welcoming the incoming cohort, Prof. Barjor Mehta, President, CEPT University, set the tone for their journey ahead with a powerful reminder of CEPT's foundational values merit, self-respect, and mutual regard. He emphasized the importance of fairness, self-agency, and academic ownership, urging students to take full responsibility for their growth and conduct during their time at CEPT.

In his address, Prof. Tridip Suhrud, Provost, CEPT University, spoke about the idea of the University as a self-governing space where critical thinking, diversity of thought, and dialogue are vital. He spoke of CEPT's distinctive studio-based model of professional education rooted in peer critique, shared learning, and the open display of work. He left students with a compelling message on friendship, vulnerability, and kindness, urging them to create a campus environment where respect, empathy, and meaningful collaboration thrive.

Before the semester began, the new cohort participated in a week-long orientation programme, familiarising themselves with CEPT's campus life, student services, and academic systems. As part of the studio selection process a cornerstone of CEPT's pedagogy students aligned their interests with the University's immersive, hands-on approach to learning. Studios at CEPT foster close collaboration with faculty mentors and peers, encouraging innovation, critical thinking, and industry-readiness.

With over 11,000 alumni across the globe and a rich legacy of shaping professionals in the built environment, CEPT University stands as a beacon of academic rigor, ethical practice, and creative inquiry.

About CEPT University:

CEPT University is a recognized leader in education and research in the areas of architecture, planning, design, technology and urban management. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals and its research programs deepen understanding in its areas of expertise. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to support the national, state and city governments and large sections of private industry. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to contribute to enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns and cities.

The University comprises five faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, and the Faculty of Management. In December 2023, CEPT University was recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years.

CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has over 30 ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top-ranked universities across the world.

