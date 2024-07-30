Ceratec Group Launches Presidential Towers in Ravet, Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Ceratec Group, a distinguished leader in Pune’s real estate sector has launched its latest residential project – Presidential Towers – in the thriving suburb of Ravet, Pune. This sprawling 4.1-acre development promises to redefine luxury living with its exquisite 2 and 3 BHK homes and a plethora of world-class amenities.

Nestled in the heart of Ravet, Presidential Towers boasts a strategic location with seamless connectivity to key destinations. Homeowners will benefit from easy access to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Dehu Road, and proximity to renowned IT hubs like Hinjewadi, as well as educational institutions such as Symbiosis University and D.Y. Patil University, healthcare facilities like Ojas Hospital, shopping centers and more.

The project features thoughtfully designed units ranging from 727 sq.ft. to 1031 sq.ft., catering to the diverse needs of homebuyers. Each apartment is meticulously crafted to maximize space and comfort, with a focus on modern specifications and finishes.

Anand Agarwal, Managing Director of Ceratec Group, expressed his confidence in Presidential Towers, stating, “We believe this project will set new benchmarks for urban living with its exceptional amenities and world-class facilities.”

The project boasts a plethora of amenities that redefine urban living. Residents can enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness centre, a refreshing swimming pool, lush green gardens, dedicated play areas, and much more. The development also features a clubhouse, a grand entrance gate, a gazebo, and a designer landscape, ensuring a holistic and enriching lifestyle.

Ceratec Group, with its 25-year legacy in Pune’s real estate sector, is known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The group’s diverse portfolio includes iconic residential complexes, commercial spaces, and mixed-use developments that have redefined luxury and sustainability in the city. The project is scheduled for possession in December 2025, making it an attractive investment option for those seeking a premium address in the heart of Ravet.

Ceratec Group’s extensive portfolio of over 12 successfully completed projects across Pune underscores the developer’s strategic expansion and adaptability to market trends. With a proven track record of delivering high-quality projects and a steadfast dedication to innovation and sustainability, Ceratec Group remains a prominent leader in Pune’s dynamic real estate landscape.

Website: https://ceratecgroup.com/

