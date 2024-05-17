Championing Women's Hockey: ITM University Gwalior Athletes Shine in Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Selections!

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 17: It's time to celebrate a groundbreaking moment for women's hockey in India, as four talented players from the School of Sports at ITM University Gwalior have made it to the prestigious Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team! Jyoti Singh, Priyanka Yadav, Shileima Chanu, and Sonam, all hailing from ITM University Gwalior's Madhya Pradesh School of Sports Education, have earned their spots in the 22-member squad announced by Hockey India.

This is a momentous occasion for the university, as it marks the first time that four of its players have been selected to represent the country at the junior level. With their dedication, hard work, and exceptional skills, these young athletes have showcased the true spirit of sportsmanship and determination.

Under the leadership of Captain Jyoti Singh (BPES 2nd year), along with teammates Priyanka Yadav (BPES 2nd year), Shileima Chanu (BPES 1st year), and Sonam (BPES 1st year), the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team is all set to fly on a thrilling journey to Europe from the 21st to the 29th of May 2024. During this tour, they will face off against opponents from Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands.

The team's first game starts on May 21st against Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push in Breda, Netherlands. Throughout the tour, they will play a total of six matches across three nations. They will also compete against strong club teams like Oranje Rood.

This achievement not only highlights the immense talent nurtured at the School of Sports Education, ITM University Gwalior, but also underscores the outstanding ability of women's hockey in India. This shows how hard the players, their coaches, and the university worked together without giving up.

As these young athletes gear up to represent their nation on the international stage, they carry with them the hopes and aspirations of an entire nation. Let's cheer them on as they strive to make their mark and bring glory to Indian hockey!

Congratulations to Jyoti Singh, Priyanka Yadav, Shileima Chanu, Sonam, and the entire Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team. Here's to a successful tour and many more victories in the future!

The School of Sports Education at ITM University Gwalior is now open for admissions. If you're passionate about sports and want to pursue a career in the field, this is your opportunity!

For more information, please visit: www.itmuniversity.ac.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor