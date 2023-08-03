ChampionX Inaugurates Technology Centre in Chennai, India

India PR Distribution

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 3: ChampionX Corporation, a Rs 30,000 Cr. oil field services company (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CHX) this week opened its newest technology center in India located in Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR), Taramani, Chennai, India. Attending the inauguration event held today were members of the ChampionX senior management team, including the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer Sivasankaran “Soma” Somasundaram, and Chief Operating Officer Deric Bryant. Also present was Cecil Manohar Daniel, Managing Director of the Global Technology Centre.

The new ChampionX Global Technology Center – India represents a further extension of the Company’s focus on developing and delivering a wide range of cross-industry technology solutions and expertise. The new center will accelerate the Company’s digital innovation opportunities, provide greater access to key digital skills and technical engineering expertise, and enhance the development of new offerings to ChampionX’s core markets. Further, the company intends to expand into manufacturing and sourcing in India to serve its fast-growing markets across the globe. This will provide many growth opportunities for Indian companies and the local talent pool.

“New technologies and digital enablement are transforming the way our industry operates globally,” ChampionX’s President and Chief Executive Officer Sivasankaran “Soma” Somasundaram said. “This dramatic shift towards digitalization is defining the future of our industry and our Company. We also know that there is a wealth of talent and innovation that we can tap in India. With the opening of this new center in Chennai, we are extending our capabilities footprint globally, building on our commitment to our customers, and driving additions to our outstanding portfolio.”

Chennai is a natural fit for the new center as the city is known for the presence of IT innovation, numerous government educational and research institutions. The city is also a hub for engineering, and manufacturing expertise. The Company’s vision is for the technology center to serve beyond purely technical and engineering functions to include functional leaders and experts across legal, finance, procurement, and other roles within ChampionX to help increase capability and capacity across the organization. This in turn is expected to improve agility and speed to market globally.

The new office is strategically located in the heart of Chennai, and it will serve as the base for ChampionX’s Indian operations. ChampionX currently has 30 personnel based at the facility, with plans to have as many as 300 professionals based at the facility over the next few years. The Company is currently recruiting for roles across IT, digital, artificial intelligence, engineering, data analytics, finance, legal, and global sourcing. Interested applicants can email expressions of interest to Indiajobs@championx.com.

https://www.championx.com/

