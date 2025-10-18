Chandan Healthcare Expands Presence with Two New Diagnostic Centres in New Delhi and Bhopal

PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 18: Chandan Healthcare Limited (NSE - CHANDAN), - Chandan Healthcare Limited, one of the leading players in North India's diagnostics and healthcare services sector, announced the inauguration and commencement of operations at two new state-of-the-art diagnostic centres located in Prashant Vihar, New Delhi and Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Each centre is equipped with an array of advanced medical diagnostic facilities, including:

* Digital X-Ray: Delivering precise imaging for accurate diagnosis and treatment.

* 4-D Ultrasound: Revolutionising imaging with high-resolution, real-time visualisation for superior insights into patient health.

* Cardiac CT scan: Specialised scanning technology providing critical information about heart health.

* MRI: High-quality magnetic resonance imaging for detailed studies of various organs and tissues

* Pathological Lab Testing: A full suite of diagnostic tests supporting comprehensive health evaluations.

Additionally, New Delhi Centre features a dedicated Genome Lab, offering Whole-Genome Sequencing (WGS), Transcriptomics, Epigenomics, Metagenomics, Genome Annotation, Pharmacogenomics, Genetic Testing, and Diagnostics, providing advanced genomic insights for personalised healthcare.

With the addition of these two centres, Chandan Healthcare Limited's network now comprises 43 diagnostic facilities across India. This marks the Company's entry into both Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, reinforcing its focus on expanding access to quality healthcare. Designed to provide a seamless and comfortable experience, the new centres reflect Chandan Healthcare's commitment to innovation, patient-centric care, and sustainable growth.

Commenting on the development, Mr Amar Singh, Promoter and Managing Director of Chandan Healthcare Limited, said, "Our expansion into New Delhi and Bhopal reflects our continued commitment to bringing advanced, technology-driven healthcare solutions closer to the people. With these additions, Chandan Healthcare's network now comprises 43 diagnostic centres across India. Expanding into two new states opens new opportunities to serve more communities and further strengthen our presence across the country.

At Chandan Healthcare, our focus has always been on blending innovation with compassion. These new facilities demonstrate our dedication to patient-centric care, operational excellence, and continuous improvement as we work towards creating a stronger, healthier future for all."

