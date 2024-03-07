Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) Jhanjeri Introduces Stock Market Literacy with StockGro

NewsVoir

Jhanjeri, Mohali (Punjab) [India], March 7: In a move that highlights the growing importance of financial literacy in higher education, Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri (CGC Jhanjeri), has partnered with StockGro, India's leading platform for stock market learning. This year-long collaboration aims to integrate hands-on financial education into the college's curriculum, offering students a unique opportunity to learn about stock market investing beyond the traditional academic framework.

The initiative began with an engaging introductory session at CGC Jhanjeri, laying the groundwork for a comprehensive educational journey. Through StockGro's dynamic platform, students are now exploring the nuances of stock trading with real-time simulations, engaging in specialised learning zones designed for financial education, and participating in interactive workshops. These activities are crafted to simplify the complexities of the financial markets, making them accessible and understandable to students from various disciplines. Additionally, this collaboration reflects StockGro's comprehensive aim to advance financial literacy across India, showcased through its BFF (Be Financially Free) initiative.

"Teaming up with CGC Jhanjeri has been an incredible opportunity to bring financial literacy to the forefront of education. Seeing students from different academic backgrounds embrace financial literacy with such eagerness is a testament to the necessity of this initiative. We're committed to supporting their journey towards becoming informed and smart investors," shared Ajay Lakhotia, Founder of StockGro.

Echoing this sentiment, CGC Jhanjeri has welcomed the integration of StockGro's resources into its curriculum, recognising the value of equipping students with practical financial skills. "This partnership is not merely an addition to our curriculum; it's a transformative approach that prepares our students for the financial realities of the modern world. We're moving beyond traditional education to empower our students with the confidence and competence to make informed financial decisions," shared Dr. Nikhil Monga, Dean Management, CGC.

StockGro is India's premier experiential social learning platform for trading and investments. With over 50 million users nationwide, StockGro is the trusted destination for individuals seeking to learn and master the art of trading and investments. StockGro has successfully empowered financial enthusiasts across 900+ prestigious educational institutions and many pioneering financial startups, offering a unique and immersive learning experience.

