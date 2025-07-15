Chandigarh University Collaborates with India's leading Job Portal 'Apna' & Investment Firm Venture Catalysts 'Campus Tank' - India's First University-Led Startup Launchpad

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], July 15: Chandigarh University, India's leading private university, in collaboration with job platform Apna and investment firm Venture Catalysts (VCats) have launched 'Campus Tank', India's first university-led Startup launch-pad for young innovators below the age of 30 to pitch their ideas and get funding of $1 Million to launch their startups along with expert venture guidance, strategic ecosystem alliances and immersive startup incubation. 'APNA' which is India's largest early talent platform, trusted by over 6 Crore users and AICTE while Venture Catalyst is India's leading early-stage investment firm.

The registrations for 'Campus Tank' are now open for Campus Tank, an exclusive startup challenge designed to empower India's next generation of founders, till 14 August through the portal (https://apna.co/contests/campus-tank-2025) which was launched in the presence of Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chancellor of Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Apna's Vice President Dr Preet Deep Singh, Founding Member and Managing Partner at Venture Catalysts, Rishabh Golchha in Chandigarh.

By registering for Campus Tank, founders and co-founders under the age of 30 will compete for investment from a pledged fund of $1 Million to grow their startups. Startups will get the opportunity present their ideas to top investors from Venture Catalysts on Demo Day to be held at Chandigarh University. Selected teams will also get incubation support from Cube Founders Space by Chandigarh University and learn from founders and experts through training and master classes.

Speaking at the launch of 'Campus Tank', Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chancellor of Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "Universities and colleges are not just places for the students to earn degrees but they are places where ideas are born and transformed into great innovations. For instance, Universities and colleges are the biggest breeding ground in the United States which remains the top startup nation globally. In fact, 76 % of Fortune 500 companies in US, including major tech companies like Facebook, Google, Apple and Microsoft, were born in universities and colleges. In fact, US has over 10 lakh Startups, which make up approximately 50% of global VC investment, contribute in creating about 70 % of new jobs by providing services across the world."

"It is commendable that India too is moving forward on innovations ever since the launch of Startup India initiative by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016 which has helped the country become the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world with over 1.76 lakh startups in the last decade as compared to 384 startups in 2014. As number of Unicorns has gone up to 118 in India with $1 billion valuation, our youth are now becoming job providers than job seekers as over 18 lakh direct jobs have been created by start-ups in the past 10 years with smaller cities contributing over 51% of these startups. So through 'Campus Tank', our aim is to play a role in nurturing this growth," he added.

Sandhu further said, "With this dynamic collaboration between Chandigarh University, Apna and Venture Catalysts, I am sure Campus Tank will act as a catalytic force for igniting the entrepreneurial spirit among young innovators and help achieve the Union government's ambitious target of transforming the nation into 2nd largest start-up ecosystem in the world by surpassing China and create 1,000 Unicorns by 2047."

He said as Chandigarh University encourages its students for innovating new technologies, CU students have created over 150 Start-Ups ever since its inception in 2012.

"Spread across 17 cities in India and four foreign countries in 27 domains including agriculture, EdTech, Medtech, Healthcare, FinTech, Cleantech, Blockchain and Waste Management, eight of these CU startups are women-led. Chandigarh University's Technology Business Incubator (CU-TBI), which secured number 1 rank among all scientific research and development organizations in India by filing highest 1126 patent applications in 2023-24, is mobilizing Rs 5 Crore to catalyze growth in the startup ecosystem at CU. Chandigarh University was ranked among the top 5 institutions in filing the highest number of patents in the last 5 years and secured 3rd Rank amongst all private and government universities in India by filing 2581 patents in the last 3 years alone," Sandhu added.

The Vice President of Apna, India's largest early talent platform, trusted by over 6 Crore users and AICTE, Dr Preet Deep Singh said, "At Apna, building livelihoods has always been at the heart of our mission. We are not just a jobs platform; we are an opportunities platform. With Campus Tank, we are launching a powerful stage for India's youngest and brightest entrepreneurs. This is where ideas from college dorms, canteens, and jamming sessions get the chance to be seen, heard, and funded. Each startup creates direct employment for 11 people on average and 4 times more of it indirectly. Supporting these ventures is not just about innovation; it is about nation-building. We believe India grows when Indians grow. Our job is to hand-hold these young founders and help take their ideas from chair to charts. With Campus Tank, we aim to unlock a generation of problem-solvers, dreamers, and doers."

Founding Member and Managing Partner at Venture Catalysts, India's leading early-stage investment firm and the country's first integrated incubator, Rishabh Golchha said, "At Venture Catalysts, we believe India's next breakout founders are already building in hostels, co-working spaces, cafes, and garages. Campus Tank is our way of finding and backing them early. This platform is for young founders under 30 who are solving real problems with bold ideas. With up to $1 million in pledged investment pool on the table, we are bringing capital, mentorship, and access to help them scale. Some may be students, others recent grads, or early professionals. What matters is their hunger to build. We see Campus Tank as the start of long-term founder journeys. And as ecosystem catalysts, we are ready to roll up our sleeves and help make those ideas come to life."

