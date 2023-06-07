Chandigarh University continues its success streak; bags 27th rank among universities in NIRF 2023 ranking

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], June 7: Chandigarh University (CU) has continued improving its performance among the public and private universities of the country and secured the 27th spot in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023, released by the Minister of State for Education and external affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, on Monday (June 5).

It has emerged as the 7th best university in North India. Last year the University secured the 29th spot in the ranking among all the government and private universities in the country. The university has improved its ranking significantly across disciplines, as per the education ministry's annual ranking (NIRF-2023), and has emerged as one of the best universities in the region.

The university's overall rank has also improved to 45th rank this year, compared to 48th rank in the last year's ranking edition, and managed to get the 11th spot among universities in North India. This comes after the varsity, in March this year, made a stellar debut in five subjects in the QS world university rankings by subject 2023. CU was the youngest university in the top 30 in NIRF rankings released last year, showcasing its continuous focus on imparting quality education and academic excellence.

With a galactic performance in engineering, Chandigarh University (CU) has secured 38th rank this year compared to last year's 45th rank. In Engineering, it has emerged as the 12th-best university in North India. Similarly, the university improved its ranking among the management institutes with 36th rank this year, a significant jump compared to last year's 40th rank. This way, CU managed to get the 12th spot in management among the universities in North India.

In pharmacy, the University secured 34th rank in this year's edition of NIRF while last year its rank was 37th. Now it has become the 14th-best university in pharmacy in North India. While taking a giant leap, CU has emerged as 5th best university in Architecture in North India with 15th rank this year as per NIRF 2023, compared to the previous year's 19th rank.

Commenting on the NIRF-2023 ranking, Chandigarh University (CU) Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said that these rankings are the endorsement of excellence and quality education being imparted to the students.

"These rankings illustrate the result of the teaching-learning pedagogy and norms adopted by an institution and Chandigarh University follows a systematic industry-oriented approach to ensure top-class education to its students and prepare a future-ready talent that contributes to the nation-building," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, adding that the performance of Chandigarh University in the recently released NIRF Rankings 2023 is a testimonial that the university has worked on improving its academic delivery along with providing state-of-the-art resources, infrastructure, and facilities to the students.

He further added that Chandigarh University, over the years, has continued to climb the ladder in various national and international rankings. "In NIRF-2023, the University has moved up to two positions from last year's 29th rank to attain the 27th position in the category of top institutions in the country. The university has made a significant jump in various disciplines and will continue to improve its performance in coming years," Satnam Singh Sandhu said.

NIRF outlines a methodology to rank institutions drawing from the overall recommendations and broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters broadly cover "Teaching, Learning and Resources," "Research and Professional Practices," "Graduation Outcomes," "Outreach and Inclusivity," and "Perception."

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website: https://www.cuchd.in/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor