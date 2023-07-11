Chandigarh University hosts India's biggest International Faculty Development Program

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], July 11: More than 100 experts and professors from 79 universities across 28 countries will participate in Chandigarh University's 9-day International Faculty Development Program, which began on Monday with a grand inaugural ceremony which was attended by experts and hundreds of faculty members of the University.

The seventh edition of CU's IFDP is being held in both offline and online mode and will focus on sensitizing the faculty about new concepts and methodologies in teaching, research, updating knowledge using modern information, and equipping them with the necessary skills. During the 9-day event, which is India's biggest IFDP, several lectures, screenings, and meetings will be organized with the involvement of faculties from over 25 departments of the university. Sessions related to curriculum development and research, challenges faced by the university, and possible solutions to improve the quality of education will also be held.

The inaugural ceremony of the IFDP was attended by Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commission, Chandigarh; Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Head of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE); Dr Montu M. Patel, President of Pharmacy Council of India (PCI); Prof. (Dr.) Bhola Ram Gurjar, Director National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research (NITTTR) Chandigarh; Sushil Sudan, President Jammu & Kashmir State Pharmacy Council; Dr. Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), and Sushil Kumar Bansal, President Punjab State Pharmacy Council were the Guest of Honor for the occasion. Prof. (Dr.) R.S. Bawa, Pro-Chancellor of Chandigarh University, was also present on the occasion.

Deputy High Commissioner of the UK, Caroline Rowett expressed her gratitude to Chandigarh University for the opportunity to join this significant occasion along with the distinguished academicians from across the globe. She said, "Education is international, and looking around the room we have underlined that. Association and collaboration with international universities provide invaluable opportunities for students and faculty members to engage in cross-cultural exchanges, research projects, and collaborative degree programs. This integration of different perspectives and expertise leads to a more comprehensive understanding of global issues and fosters innovation."

She further added, "Education is the heart of the India-UK relationship and is reflected in the India-UK 2030 roadmap. Both countries are committed to working together through universities to enhance the exchange of ideas and organize networks of leading think tanks at universities and research organizations in both countries. Universities, important stakeholders, and partners are an important part of this relationship."

While addressing the inaugural ceremony, Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Head of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) said, "Chandigarh University's initiative of organizing International Faculty Development Program 2023 is a step towards integrating international, intercultural, and global dimension into the goals, teaching-learning, research, and service functions of a university in the higher education system." Stating the quote 'Think Globally, Act Globally', he emphasized on the global relationship between the nations, people, cultures, and institutions. This will help Indian students in linking communities to the world, expanding opportunities in the universities as well as our research scholars and students.

Prof. (Dr.) Bhola Ram Gurjar, Director National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research Chandigarh, said, "IFDP 2023 is a unique initiative by Chandigarh University and every other institute should follow the same with the motto that lifelong learning is the key to a happy and successful life, and there is no age bar for learning. India had universities like Nalanda and Taxila, much ahead of the world, where specializations in various fields were offered. However, the concept of universities is outdated as it is the age of multiversity and even NEP talks about delivering an interdisciplinary approach to learning. Today, technology has taken over the world and has created a huge impact on the society. The future technologies will have higher influence over every aspect, but it will not help until we learn about them."

Dr Montu M. Patel, President of the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), said, "Chandigarh University is playing a significant role in contributing towards making Chandigarh city a hub of education. However, without training and knowledge, it is impossible to deliver quality education to students. And this International Faculty Development Program (IFDP) is a great initiative to upskill the campus faculty as well as transfer global knowledge to them to enhance the education quality. The government of India under PM Modi and PCI are working along with the UK and other countries for the globalization of pharmaceutical education."

Dr Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), thanked Chandigarh University for the invitation to be a part of the international faculty development program and share opinions, views, and experiences with the participants. She said, "The world is constantly changing, and what the students need to learn today in terms of content must be different. Today's youth aspire to be lifelong learners, innovative, challenge-takers, progressive, solution-providers, leaders, and finally good human beings, which is extremely important to survive in today's world. Hence, it is important to change the curriculum that is relevant not just today but years later as well."

Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "Chandigarh University's focus is to deliver an education of global standard and produce professional leaders for serving the society & realizes the need for equipping its faculty with the latest skills, knowledge, and methodologies for achieving the same. Hence, the university organizes the International Faculty Development Program every year with the involvement of international experts in the education sector to transfer global-level knowledge to the faculty and increase their potential to expand their expertise."

He further added that is a matter of pride to state that in the recently released QS World University Ranking 2024, Chandigarh University secured an impressive overall rank of 771-780, which is a historic moment for the university. CU has been ranked the number 1 Private University in India, and 20th among all the Public and Private Universities in the country.

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

For more information, visit https://www.cuchd.in/.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor