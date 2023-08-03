Chandigarh University launches the Global School of Finance and Accounting

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], August 3: Chandigarh University (CU), Gharuan adds another feather to its crown as it launches a new school named 'Global School of Finance and Accounting (GSFA)', under its University School of Business (USB), committed to offering global certifications in Commerce and Management, in collaboration with the UK-based accounting body Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

This one-of-its-kind institute will offer three dual-degree programs with recognition in 180+ countries — B. Com.(H) with ACCA (90 seats), M.Com.(H) with ACCA (30 seats), and BBA (H) with ACCA (120 seats) — aimed at ensuring career advancement for young professionals who desire to build careers in the fields of accounting and finance.

Designed with industry-relevant curricula, these internationally recognized qualifications will ensure domain-focused higher education in audit, taxation, risk analysis, and accounting along with practical skill enhancement through hands-on exercises at Fin-Lab, to boost experiential learning. These degrees will further expand job opportunities for the students in highly reputed global financial and consulting firms in specific domains.

Moreover, these programs are aimed at offering global networking opportunities to students through which they can connect with industry experts and potential employers for experiential learning. In addition, these courses will also provide cross-border mobility and the flexibility to work anywhere across the globe.

Dr Nilesh Arora, Director of University School of Business (USB), said, "The global economy has changed significantly over the years, becoming more integrated and interconnected than ever before. And this transformation has led to the rise of demand for finance and accounting professionals that possess both technical knowledge and the ability to navigate complex international financial environments. The establishment of the Global School of Finance and Accounting will contribute to addressing this demand and prepare students for successful careers in the finance and accounting industry at the global level."

He added, "The Global School of Finance and Accounting is a visionary dream project of Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu and the entire fraternity of Chandigarh University, which will offer domain-specific higher education in finance, accounting, and related fields along with practical-based learning (PBL) to meet international standards. With its well-planned curriculum and experienced and qualified faculty, who have great academic credentials, industry experience, and professional certifications, this Global School aims at becoming the No. 1 institute in the country to offer international qualifications in finance and accounting."

The curriculum involves comprehensive interactions with industry-leaders, chartered accountants, Chief Financial Officers (CFOs), Chartered Financial Analysts (CFAs), Investment Bankers, etc. Dr Nilesh further added, "Chandigarh University also takes the responsibility of providing domain-specific placement opportunities with platinum-approved partners, and hence, has developed strong collaborations with top-rated global financial consulting firms to ensure the same."

Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "Chandigarh University is on its long march to reaching the pinnacle of excellence, and the establishment of the Global School of Finance and Accounting is a step closer to it. The aim of establishing GSFA is to provide comprehensive global finance and accounting education along with equipping students with essential skills to shape a world where financial acumen converges with environmental consciousness. The dual-degree courses offered by GFSA will thereby contribute in advancing the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals to support a sustainable and inclusive global financial system." He also mentioned that Chandigarh University has been ranked 36th in India in the recently released NIRF rankings 2023 for Management.

The University will also set up a Centre of Excellence in Digital Finance and Accounting that will be instrumental in driving innovation in the field. In the forthcoming academic years, additional programs will be introduced in collaboration with international finance and accounting organizations, aimed at providing young professionals with an extensive array of global certifications.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by the UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded 'The University with Best Placements' by WCRC.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2168892/University_School_Business_CU.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor