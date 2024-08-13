Chandigarh University ranks 20th amongst India's Top Universities in NIRF 2024 Rankings

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], August 13: Improving its performance in the National Rankings which were released by Ministry of Education yesterday in New Delhi, Chandigarh University (CU) emerged amongst India's top 20 universities. In NIRF Rankings 2024, Chandigarh University saw a jump of 7 spots in the University category from last year's rankings.

By clinching the 20th position among both Private and Government Universities in India in the NIRF Ranking 2024, Chandigarh University has again demonstrated its excellence in academics, placements, research and innovation. It has placed Chandigarh University, established in 2012, among India's elite educational institutions like IITs and IIMs in short span of 12 years.

In 2023, Chandigarh University had secured the 27th spot in the NIRF Rankings among all the government and private universities in the country. Banking on significant improvement in the parameters score in Education Outcomes, Outreach & Inclusivity, Chandigarh University has emerged 1st in Punjab, 7th in North India in the Universities category of NIRF Rankings 2024.

The university has improved its ranking significantly across various academic disciplines, as per the education ministry's annual ranking (NIRF-2024) and has emerged as one of the best universities in the North India.

In the domain of Engineering, Chandigarh soared to new heights by securing a rank of 32nd this year in comparison to last year's 38th rank. The Engineering domain saw a tough competition this year and CU managed to bag 13th Rank in North India while it secured 2nd position in Punjab.

Chandigarh University retained its position as last year among the management institutes securing the 36th position this year as well. The B-School of Chandigarh University secured the 11th position in India's private Management Institutions this year while it secured top position in Punjab.

While taking a giant leap, Chandigarh University has secured 20th rank in Pharmacy in this year's edition of NIRF while last year its rank was 34th.

Notching up 2 places, CU has emerged as the best university in Architecture and Planning in India with 13th rank this year as per NIRF 2024, compared to the previous year's 15th rank. With this stellar performance, Chandigarh University has emerged as top institution for Architecture and Planning.

Elated over the outstanding performance of Chandigarh University in NIRF 2024 Ranking, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chandigarh University (CU) Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "It's a matter of great pride that we have secured 20th rank among India's top universities and that too in a short span of 12 years given the fact the Chandigarh University was established in 2012. The NIRF Ranking is a testament of state-of-the-art resources, infrastructure, and facilities being provided to our students. The 20th Rank is endorsement of our higher standards in academics, placements, research and innovation. It has placed Chandigarh University among India's elite educational institutions like IITs and IIMs."

"NIRF rankings prepares Indian Universities and Higher Educational Institutions for global competencies and rankings. As a result, we have seen a massive jump of Indian educational institutions in global rankings in last 3 to 4 years. NIRF Rankings over the years has helped and guided students in choosing the Best of Academic Institutions for Higher Education as it categorises the Nation's Universities and HEI's based upon stringent quality parameters such as research and professional practice, perception, campus placements, learning outcomes, outreach and inclusivity. We at Chandigarh University have been adopting a systematic industry-oriented approach to ensure top-class education for our students and prepare a future-ready talent pool who can contribute towards nation-building," added the Chancellor.

Sandhu said, "Chandigarh University is committed to providing a world-class education that is affordable to students of all backgrounds, and these rankings recognize that our outcomes are true to our values. These rankings illustrate the result of the teaching-learning pedagogy and norms adopted by an institution and Chandigarh University follows a systematic industry-oriented approach to ensure top-class education to its students and prepare a future-ready talent that contributes to the nation-building."

The Chancellor said the performance of Chandigarh University in the NIRF Rankings 2024 is a testimonial that the university has worked on improving its academic delivery along with providing state-of-the-art resources, infrastructure, and facilities to the students.

A total of 10,885 higher education institutions participated this year, a significant increase from last year's 5,543 institutions. This year's ninth edition introduces three new categories: open universities, skill universities, and state-funded government universities. Institutions are ranked across 16 categories: overall, universities, medical, engineering, management, law, architecture and planning, colleges, research institutions, pharmacy, dental, agriculture and allied sectors, state-funded government universities, skill universities, open universities, and innovation.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

