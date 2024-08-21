Chandigarh University Set to Host its Annual International Film Festival CUIFF'24 from 22 August

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], August 21: To celebrate the artistry, diversity, and innovation in global cinema, the two-day Chandigarh University International Film Festival 2024 (CUIFF'24) is all set to kick off from 22 August with a star-studded line-up of guests from the world of cinema to unfold the magic of film making during the festival at the Chandigarh University campus in Gharuan.

Hosted by Chandigarh University's Department of Animation in collaboration with Vancouver Film School, Canada's premier entertainment arts institution, the CUIFF'24 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of cinema, creativity, and cultural exchange. It will also provide a significant platform for filmmakers, offering opportunities for both established and emerging talents to showcase their work to a global audience.

Prof. Pamil Arora, Head of Department, University Institute of Film and Visual Arts (UIFVA) said the Chandigarh University International Film Festival (CUIFF) is a premier event celebrating global cinema, organized annually by Chandigarh University since 2015.

"CUIFF has garnered a reputation as one of the most eagerly awaited film festivals in the region. This festival draws filmmakers, critics, and cinema lovers from around the world. The festival's rebranding in 2023 from the International Film Festival Chandigarh (IFFC) to CUIFF reflects its growing prominence and deeper association with Chandigarh University," he said.

The CUIFF'24 includes a variety of categories, such as Best Short Film, Best Experimental Animation, Best 2D/3D Animation Short Film, Best VFX Short Film, Best Showreel, and Best Documentary, among others.

Prof Arora said during the festival, film industry leaders will contribute to a vibrant and enlightening atmosphere, making CUIFF'24 a must-attend event for anyone passionate about cinema and its future.

"As CUIFF continues to grow, it remains dedicated to celebrating the artistry, diversity, and innovation in cinema, firmly establishing itself as a beacon of creativity and excellence on the global film festival circuit," he added.

Besides film screening and performances, the opening day (22 August) of the CUIFF'24 will include sessions on Symbiosis of Script, Art, and Production in Film and Animation, how screenwriting, art direction, and production leadership work together to create seamless narratives in Film and Animation industries.

Among others, these sessions will be attended by BN Vichar, Art Director renowned for his work in the gaming industry, Lalita Deopa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prismart Productions, who will share her experiences as a leader in animation and production and Angelene Kaur, a talented screenwriter who will provide valuable perspectives on the art of storytelling in cinema.

The concluding day on 23 August, the festival will continue with notable appearances, including Ashish Kulkarni, the Chairman of FICCI for the AVGC Forum, who will offer his extensive knowledge in animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics. Rohit Tiwari, a multifaceted actor, writer, and director, will engage with the audience, providing a deep dive into the world of filmmaking. Tiwari is known for his dynamic performances and creative storytelling. Besides featuring in popular TV show 'Crime Patrol'; Tiwari has acted in notable films including Dhobi Ghat, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Mission Mangal, Mirzapur, and Dream Girl.

Apart from this, Sanjay Khimesara, the President of Asifa India, will bring his expertise in animation and digital arts, enriching the discussions and activities at CUIFF 2024.

A Panel Discussion on 'The Globalization of Indian Cinema: Challenges and Opportunities in Live Action, Animation, and Industry Growth: Discussing the global prospects of Indian cinema with a focus on live-action, animation, and the role of industry organizations like FICCI and ASIFA' will also be held before the awards distribution and Cosplay. The film festival will end on a musical note with power packed Bhangra performance by Chandigarh University students.

In a video message for CUIFF'24, Rohit Tiwari said during CUIFF'24, the best films of the world will be shown. "So, let's meet on 23 August at the film festival being held at Chandigarh University and celebrate this festival of the cinema world," he said.

