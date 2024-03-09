Change Makers Were Felicitated At The 3rd Edition Of Glittering ‘Mid-Day Maharashtra Gaurav Awards’ Ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9: The 3rd Edition of ‘Mid-Day Maharashtra Gaurav Awards’ was held on Tuesday at Taj Santacruz in Mumbai where the deserving change makers of our society were awarded and encouraged to continue with their commendable work. During the felicitation the whose of the who of the society and people from various walks of lives made their presence felt. Shri Hon. Uday Samant (Minister of Industries of Maharashtra) and Shri Hon. Deepak Vasant Kesarkar (Ministry of Education and Ministry of Marathi Language) both of them were Guest of Honours of the glittering award function. The lamp was lit by Honourable Ministers, Rahul Shukla (Business Head, Mid-day Infomedia Ltd.) and Mukesh Sharma (Business Head, Mid-day Infomedia Ltd.). Celebrities like Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi also graced the occasion.

To celebrate the spirit of change in Maharashtra by prominent people who are instrumental in changing and shaping our society and trying to make it a better place to live in, a couple of years back ‘Mid-Day Maharashtra Gaurav Awards’ was established which believes in felicitating the real change makers from all over Maharashtra who are known to impact our day to day lives.

This year Tasneem Fidvi (Saifee Hospital Trust), Mrs. Uma Rahul Rele (Nalanda Dance Research Centre), Manav Teli and Subodh Gupta (Lords Mark Industries Ltd), Adam Saini (Studio Nation UK Ltd), Madhumati Chakraborty (Nritya Vishakha), Ishaan Shetty (FinBits Foundations), Dr Karunesh Raghuwanshi (Mahesh Memorial Public School), Shamim AG Khan (Nice Constructions) Pranav Ashar (Pranav Constructions Pvt Ltd), Nimesh Desai (Shreeji Group Of Companies), Gaurav Balani (K Raheja Reality), Ashesh Goradia and Chitesh Goradia (The Gold Land And Mining Company), Sharmishta Parui (MyLead Fintech Pvt Ltd), Dr. Sailash Hiranandani (SRAM and MRAM Group), Miki Kedem (Huliot India), Chandrakant Killare (Top Force Security Solutions Pvt Ltd), James Kommu (Global Infotech Solutions Inc.) are few among the many achievers who were felicitated in various categories during the awards function.

Notably, the prestigious ‘Mid-Day Maharashtra Gaurav Awards’ was established in 2022 and it is now in its third year. Within a short span of just 3 years' time, the awards have become one of the most talked about award shows which not only focusses on felicitating prominent personalities from Maharashtra who are putting immense efforts to bring positive changes in our society but it has also become a catalyst to initiate healthy dialogues regarding bringing significant changes in the state of Maharashtra.

It is interesting to know that the idea of felicitating the game changers from Maharashtra was ideated by Rahul Shukla who is the Business Head of Mid-Day. The first edition of the awards was held 2 years back at Governors House which instantly gained popularity because of its idea of recognising and felicitating the achievers and prominent change makers of Maharashtra.

‘Mid-Day Maharashtra Gaurav Awards 2024’ was presented by Vardhaman Group (A Sahil Mehta Venture) and was powered by MIDC. Not only the achievers but prominent personalities from various walks of life also graced the 3rd edition of the much awaited ‘Mid-Day Maharashtra Gaurav Awards’ which for everyone became a night to remember.

