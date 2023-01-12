Channelier FMCG Awards 2022 celebrating the world of FMCG excellence

Goa (India), January 12: FMCG industry is the backbone of every Indian household and it contributes towards enriching the lives of all our families. In 2020, Channelier FMCG Awards was created to recognise and appreciate the efforts of these FMCG companies to cater to the needs of the Indian consumers despite the challenges faced due to the pandemic. Recently, the 3rd edition of Channelier FMCG Awards and its first offline edition, the event was successfully concluded on 17th December 2022 in Bogmallo Beach Resort, Goa, India with a gathering of more than 100 FMCG brands under one roof.

The event was graced by food historian, author, television host and a critic, Odette Mascarenhas. Popularly called the ‘culinary queen of Goa’, she has written The Times Food Guide, a collection of restaurants, nightlife and shacks of Goa.

Channelier FMCG Awards 2022 kicked off with a welcoming address by co-founders Ankur Gupta and Sidharth Das who threw light upon the FMCG industry as a hotbed of innovation and called out Channelier as the guiding force committed to transforming the FMCG industry using technology, process innovations and analytics towards a more efficient, agile and responsive system. Further, they referred to Channelier FMCG Awards as a tribute to the legacy and scale of the FMCG brands and thanked everyone for their support in making the event a huge success.

BOYO: Bold as You, the gifting partner for Channelier FMCG Awards 2022, s a D2C nutrition snacking brand recognised by Startup India, a Top 100 D2C Challenger brand by Yourstory Media, Amazon Emerging Brand, Flipkart Gold seller is working on a mission to raise the National Health Index by creating Nutrition based functional foods option with a core of food science & innovation. BoYo is available on almost all platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Bigbasket, CRED, Dhani, JioMart, Snapdeal, Pop Club, TATA 1 Mg, Pharmeasy, Meesho and also sells through its own website www.theboyo.com.

Channelier FMCG Awards 2022 received more than 900 nominations by FMCG brands across the award categories of Product Launch of the Year, Product of the Year and Brand of the Year. The Product Launch of the Year Award celebrates the efforts of FMCG companies who continuously develop new products, brand extensions and packaging updates to meet the new industry standards and demands of the consumers. The Product of the Year Award celebrates the best products in the market in different categories of FMCG products and rewards manufacturers for quality, strategy, marketing and other parameters. The Brand of the Year is a distinctive and premier recognition for a brand recognised as a champion in its industry category based on current year market standing and consumer preference. The brands and products cater to the categories of kitchen essentials, bakery and milk products, beverages, snacks and packaged foods, beauty and hygiene, cleaning and household, pet care, meat and poultry, baby care, pleasure goods and many more.

The jury consisting of top business leaders, business leaders, investors and startup entrepreneurs had a difficult call to decide the winners. The judging process was impeccable, completely transparent and thoroughly rigorous, and factors such as strategy and vision, packaging, marketing strategies, product quality, operations, social responsibility and innovation helped the respected jury members to finalise the winners. Our jury panel included Sourabh Jeswani (Amazon Pharmacy), Kanchan Mishra (FMCG, Flipkart), Tapojoy Chatterjee (Amazon), Priyanka Bhargav (Flipkart), Avantika Rajagopalan (Udaan), Sameer Shaikh (BigBasket), Vikas Iyer (More Retail), Ram Kumar (Snapdeal), Jagnoor Singh (Unacademy), Raj Rishi Singh (MakeMyTrip), Ratul Ghosh (Dealshare), Aakash Kushwaha (Trell), Sambit Swain (Stockarea), Sameer Nagpal (Wazirx), Vaibhav Mehrotra (Cashfree Payments), Suhail Khan (BharatPe), Prashant Sukhwani (Burger King India), Mona Cheriyan (Thomas Cook), Praveen Dwivedi (TVS Supply Chain), Amit Verma (Rapido), Mayank Jain (Swiggy), Abhiram Sripathy (OLA), Priyanka Sinha (DuPont Water Solutions), Ujjawal Singh (ICU Medical). The nominees filled in questionnaires about their brand and products which were vetted by the jury members to find the best brand or product for each category. The consumers were also given an opportunity to vote for their favourite products and make them win the People’s Choice Award. A total of over 15000 votes were received for the different products and brands.

Besides the awards event, there were deep knowledge-sharing sessions with panel discussions and keynote speaker sessions. The event chaired 3 panel discussions with topics from across the FMCG industry – “Creating a resilient future for your FMCG brand” by panellists Oliver Mirza (Managing Director and CEO, Dr. Oetker), Satyajit Bagchi (Senior Manager, Marketing, Nestle Health Science, Nestle India), Atanu Dey (Head International Business, Bambino Agro Industries Limited), Priyesh Balakrishnan (Associate Vice President, Beardo), Badal Choudhury (Category Lead – Marketing & Digital – Bayer Consumer Health), Proshanjit Dey (Marketing Head, Nutrition – India And Emerging Markets, Dr. Reddy’s); “Are FMCG industries ready to dare to change to the next gen taste for evolving flavours?” by panellists Arvind Hangal (Category Head, Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited), Harsh Kedia (Founder, A Diabetic Chef) and Akshat Runwal (Co-Founder, Stories Nuts & Berries); and “Evolution of snacking habit over the next 5 years” by panellists Shweta Mohan (Co-Founder, Upside Health), Amarnath Halember (CEO, NextG Apex India Pvt Ltd), Amar Choudhary (Founder, BOYO), Anuj Krishnan (Co-Founder and Ceo, Forbidden Foods (BRB Popped Chips), Mayank Gupta (Co-Founder, To Be Honest, A Ghodawat Consumer Ltd Company). Alongside the panel discussions, there were keynote speaker sessions by Kapil Mittal (Chief Strategy Officer, Power Gummies (Aesthetic Nutrition Pvt. Ltd.) on “Startup Checklist for Going Offline”, Kiran Giradkar (Chief Marketing Officer, Nilon’s Enterprises Pvt Ltd) on “How to stand out on the shelf?”, Dr. Shashank Sinha (CEO, Drools Pet Food Pvt Ltd.) on “Evolution of pet food industry and its contribution to Indian Economy”, Abhijit Khatu (Director Sales- West And North, ID Fresh Food India Pvt. Ltd.) on “Fresh Food and Consumer Preferences, Leveraging Technology for Fresh food distribution”, Thippeswamy Papareddy (Senior GM, Quality Assurance, Ghodawat Consumer Ltd.) on “Discussing the evolution of sustainability in FMCG sector and what it means going forward”.

Channelier FMCG Awards 2022 awarded the winners with a trophy and a certificate of excellence. Further, they were awarded with digital seals that can be used to highlight their win on their website, product packaging, social media pages, and any other promotional material for an entire year.

The winners for Product Launch of the Year in different categories are:

Yu Foodlabs Three Cheese Instant Pasta

NOCD (No Carbs Drink) (Jouleshealth Enterprise Pvt Ltd)

O’be Suave Gin & Tonic (Euphoric Beverages Pvt Ltd)

Tata Sampann 100% Pure California Almonds (Tata Consumer Products Limited)

Skippi Icepops (Kabra Global Products Pvt Ltd)

Creme 21 Body Lotion for Dry Skin (Emami Limited)

Max Protein Choco Chips Cookies (Naturell (India) Pvt. Ltd.)

Cornitos Bean Crusties – King Curry (Greendot Health Foods Pvt. Ltd.)

LiL’Goodness Prebiotic Milk Shake (Lil’Goodness)

SMUSH! Ape Scalp Coconut Shampoo (Smush Enterprises (Opc) Private Limited)

Nilon’s Cheers – Kokum Wellness Drink (Nilon’s Enterprises Pvt Ltd)

Cropino Chocolate Hazelnut Spread (Cropino Pvt Ltd)

Power Gummies Blessful Sleep Gummies (Aesthetic Nutrition Pvt. Ltd.)

Indimix – Moong Dal Halwa (Pansari Industries)

Slurrp Farm Millet Noodles (Wholsum Foods)

Rage Coffee – Instant – Irish Hazelnut (Rage Coffee (Swmabhan Commerce Pvt Ltd)

Fixderma Nigrifix Cream (Fixderma India Private Limited)

Joy Revivify Retinol & Avocado Youth Restore Age Defying Firming Cream (RSH Global)

Schmitten Granola Snack- Choco Crunch (Rajhans Nutriments Pvt. Ltd. (Schmitten Luxury Chocolates)

Saridon (Bayer Consumer Health)

Pee Safe Menstrual Disc (Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited)

Bumtum Ultra Slim Diaper Pants (Family Care Consumer Pvt Ltd)

Papacream Brownie Batter Crunch (LSC Enterprises Pvt Ltd)

Auric Cow Ghee (Auric)

Dr. Oetker De’lite Mayonnaise (Dr. Oetker)

Fortune Xpert Total Balance Oil (Adani Wilmar Limited)

Innisfree Green Tea Seed Serum (Amorepacific Group – Innisfree Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.)

Tipsy Tiger Orange Mojito With Kaffir Lime (Tipsy Tiger Cocktail Mixers)

Wow Skin Science Brightening Vitamin C Face Wash (Wow Skin Science)

French Essence Bloom Eau De Parfum (Spectraa Care Private Limited)

Signature Grain Zero (Drools Pet Foods Pvt Ltd)

Bonn Brown Bread (Bonn Nutrients Pvt Ltd)

The Laughing Cow Creamy Cheese Sachet (Fromageries Bel India)

Go Nuts Kat li (Reset Foods)

Bombay Shaving Company Turmeric and Sandalwood After Shave Lotion for Men (Bombay Shaving Company)

Chukde Whole Meat Masala (Lifestyle Foods Pvt Ltd)

The winners for Product of the Year in different categories are:

Organic Butterfly Blue Pea And Chamomile (100% Organic Herbal Tea) (Ausum Food And Beverages Pvt. Ltd.)

AndStirred Cocktail Mix Margarita (Artisans Drink Pvt Ltd)

Zeeba Classic Basmati Rice (Supple Tek Industries Pvt Ltd)

Mango Drinkable Yoghurt (Again) (Bachfun Pvt. Ltd (Again Drinks)

Eggoz Nutra Eggs (Eggoz Nutrition)

Arachitol Nano (Abbott)

Woosh Fab Wash Liquid Detergent (Woosh (Harsh Clean Dhan Pvt. Ltd.)

Power Cool Strong Beer (Woodpecker Distilleries & Breweries Pvt Ltd)

Bambino Vermicelli (Bambino Agro Industries Limited)

T.A.C 7% Kumkumadi Face Wash with 24 Karat Gold Dust (The Ayurveda Company)

Nisha Crème Hair Color (Yutika Naturals Pvt Ltd)

Dr Reddy’s – Celevida Kesar Elaichi (Dr Reddy’s)

VEGA 3-in-1 Hair Styler (Vega Industries Private Limited)

Tagz Popped Potato Chips – Masala Trekkin (Tagzfoods)

Dhampur Green Jaggery / Gur (220g, 1000g) (Dhampur Green)

Paras Desi Ghee (VRS Foods Limited)

Ilana Dream Blush – Cheek Tint & Lip Tint (Ilana)

Officer’s Choice Whisky (Allied Blenders And Distillers)

Orika Italian Seasoning (Orika Spices)

Blueberry Sugar-Free Belgian White Chocolate (A Diabetic Chef)

Nestle Resource High Protein (Nestle India)

Go Nuts 4’O Clock Nut Munch (Gold Tree Nuts)

The Man Company – Under Eye Gel | Caffeine & Hyaluronic Acid (The Man Company)

Nat Habit Five Oil Hibiscus NutriMask (Naturo Habit Pvt Ltd)

Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum With Mandarin (Pureplay Skin Sciences)

Mamafeast Muesli (NextG Apex India Pvt Ltd)

The Baker’s Dozen Fourgrain Sourdough (The Baker’s Dozen)

iD Idly Dosa Batter (ID Freshfood Company Pvt Ltd)

The Sirona Menstrual Cup (Sirona Hygiene)

Reynolds Trimax (Reynolds Pens India Private Limited)

Evocus H20 Alkaline Water (AV Organics)

NOTO Chocolate Mini Bites (NOTO)

Sai Multigrain Gluten Free Flour (Atta) (Sai Food Products India)

Papa Pawsome Itch No More Massage Oil (Coexistence Healthcare Pvt Ltd)

Ponds Super Light Gel (Hindustan Unilever Ltd)

VAHDAM – Turmeric Spiced Herbal Tea (Vahdam® India)

Yakult (Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd)

Nutriorg Sea Buckthorn Juice (Rattan Organic Foods Pvt. Ltd.)

Suhana Paneer Tikka Masala MIx (Pravin Masalewale)

Organic India Classic Tulsi Green Tea (Organic India Pvt. Ltd)

Protinex Vanilla (Danone India)

Mamaearth Ubtan Face Wash (Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd.)

The winners for Brand of the Year in different categories are:

The Skin Story (The Skin Story)

Sterling Reserve (Allied Blenders And Distillers)

Fixderma India Private Limited (Fixderma India Private Limited)

Star Refined Oil (Ghodawat Mediatech LLP)

Ayurstar (Ghodawat Mediatech LLP)

Reynolds (Reynolds Pens India Private Limited)

Maharaja Chaap (Seasons Farm)

Magic Moments (Radico Khaitan Ltd)

BIKAJI (Bikaji Foods International Limited)

BOYO (Bellyfit Food & Beverages Pvt Ltd)

The Gourmet Stories (Stories Nuts & Berries)

BRB Popped Chips (Forbidden Foods Private Limited)

Beardo (Beardo (Zed Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.)

Shalimar’s (Shalimar Chemical Works Private Limited)

Catch – Salts & Spices (DS SPICECO PVT. LTD.)

Although there is no value that can be placed on accolades for recognition and respect, Channelier FMCG Awards provided a great opportunity to the various FMCG companies in India to showcase their products to the Indian market. The event ended with a networking session over a gala dinner organised by the Channelier team. Channelier FMCG Awards 2022 trended over the social media platforms like Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram with trending hashtags like #fmcgawards #channelierfmcgawards #channelier.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor