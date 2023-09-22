Check CIBIL Score for Free on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, lets one check their CIBIL score for free.

It involves a simple process. One must enter their personal details such as their employment type, PAN card number, full name, etc to view their credit score.

Given below are the benefits of checking one’s CIBIL score on Bajaj Markets.

* Acquiring a deeper understanding of one’s credit utilisation

* Tracking one’s credit score

* Imbibing positive spending and borrowing habits

* Awareness of outstanding debts

* Easy access to customised report

The facility of credit score check on Bajaj Markets is free and does not bear any effect on one’s score. Users can keep a track of their CIBIL score and work towards enhancing it. This gives one easy access to loan and credit card approvals.

Moreover, Bajaj Markets extends access to other products and services in addition to a credit score check. One can explore various investments, insurance, loan, and credit card options through the Bajaj Markets website and app.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor