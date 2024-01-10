Check your CIBIL Score every time it gets updated with the Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 10: Monitor your credit health and make informed decisions when you take control of your credit profile with the Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass.

Embracing clarity is the first step towards financial empowerment. Yet, many people remain in the dark about their credit health. Misconceptions breed fear and hesitation. Some worry that checking too often will hurt their CIBIL Score, so they avoid monitoring it altogether. Neglect of this kind leads to missed opportunities.

Without regular check-ins, it is easy to stay blind to issues that may hamper your creditworthiness. Sporadic updates leave us unaware of our true standing, and we miss out on critical chances to strengthen our finances. It's akin to navigating this important journey blindfolded.

Imagine a world where your financial future is not a guessing game but a well-calculated strategy. A world where your three-digit CIBIL Score isn't shrouded in mystery but stands front and centre in the spotlight of your financial planning. A world where you don't stumble upon updates but receive them as regularly as your morning news. This world is not a distant dream but a reality well within your grasp - thanks to the Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass.

Unlock the power of your CIBIL Score

The Credit Pass is a first-of-its-kind subscription plan powered by CIBIL. It is designed to empower you with the ability to check and monitor your credit health seamlessly:

* Monthly CIBIL Score checks: Regularly monitor your credit health by checking your updated CIBIL Score every month without impacting the score.

* Personalised dashboard: Get a comprehensive overview of your credit profile in one place with details of all your active and closed loan and credit card accounts. Stay up-to-date in real time and use the practical tips to enhance your score.

* Credit factors: Track the variables that shape your score. This includes your credit utilisation behaviour and recent enquiries.

* Credit Health Report: Get real-time insights into your credit history and repayment behaviour.

* Credit Score Simulator: This predictive tool forecasts how financial decisions like taking a loan or getting a new credit card may impact your rating. Make informed choices.

Accessing Credit Pass

Available in two affordable variants, the Credit Pass subscription caters to diverse needs. The Standard plan, priced at just Rs. 59 for 6 months, provides the essential tools to actively monitor your credit health. The Premium plan, priced at Rs. 99 for 12 months, offers an extended timeframe for comprehensive credit management along with powerful predictive tools.

To sign up:

* Click on 'SEE YOUR CREDIT PASS' on the Credit Pass web page

* Complete the OTP verification after sharing your mobile phone number

* Share some basic details (name, PAN, etc.)

* Select your preferred subscription plan and make the payment

Once you sign up, you get a 12-digit number. You can use it to sign in, access your Credit Pass dashboard, and check your latest CIBIL Score.

Potential benefits of Credit Pass

TransUnion CIBIL updates your score every 30-45 days based on reports from financial institutions with which you have transacted. Subscribing to the Credit Pass equips you with regular access to your monthly CIBIL Score updates. This allows you to identify and rectify issues promptly to ensure a positive credit profile. This means:

* Improved Financial Planning: Regularly checking your credit report allows you to catch errors, like a wrongly reported late payment. By fixing these issues promptly, you ensure your credit information is accurate, helping you plan for major expenses, such as buying a home or car, with confidence.

* Better Loan Approval Rates: Suppose you consistently pay your credit card bills on time and manage your debts wisely. When you apply for a loan, your strong credit history makes you a more attractive borrower. Banks and NBFCs are more likely to approve your loan application because they see you as a reliable and low-risk borrower due to your responsible credit behaviour.

* Potential Interest Savings: Consider two people applying for an auto loan. One person has a high credit score because they always pay on time, while the other has a lower score due to occasional missed payments. Lenders offer the person with the higher credit score a lower interest rate, as they see them as less risky. The person with the lower credit score might get a higher rate because they're considered a higher risk. A better credit rating means you're likely to get a lower interest rate, saving you money over the loan period.

Knowledge is power when it comes to your financial health. It's time to shed uncertainties and arm yourself with the clarity Credit Pass provides. Subscribe today to understand your rating, monitor it, and use it to your advantage to shape your credit potential. Your financial health is in your hands. So, gain the clarity and control you deserve to build a stable and resilient financial future.

