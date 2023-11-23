Cheers to Responsibility Event Promotes Safe and Responsible Drinking

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 23: Gurugram Traffic Police, in collaboration with Raahgiri Foundation and Carlsberg India successfully concluded the event 'Cheers to Responsibility', an awareness drive on Responsible Drinking and Safe Driving. Dignitaries such as IPS Shri Virendra Vij, Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic, Gurugram, ACP Vikas Kaushik, ACP Dr. Kavita, Manager Police Station DLF, Gurugram, Traffic Inspector East-1, and the Managing Director of Carlsberg India were present at the event.

Drinking and driving poses a significant public safety threat with 7,607 reported cases and 2,910 deaths nationwide, and 2% of incidents in India, highlighting the importance of youth awareness, especially in urban areas. The 'Cheers to Responsibility' program not only aimed to spread awareness about responsible driving but also garnered active participation from the community, showcasing a collective commitment to fostering safe roads and responsible behaviour.

"The 'Cheers to Responsibility' event is a testament to the power of community engagement and collective action. We are thrilled to have been a part of this impactful initiative, which encourages responsible behaviour and promotes safer streets for urban residents. It's inspiring to witness the community coming together for a cause that truly matters." - Sarika Panda Bhatt, Co-Founder, Raahgiri Foundation.

"Festive season is upon us once again and it is time to celebrate with family, friends and work colleagues. At Carlsberg, we strongly believe that it is important and necessary to always drink alcohol responsibly. This event is to bring awareness about responsible alcohol drinking and encourage local communities to participate and start spreading the message of not to drink alcohol and drive. We are encouraged by the commitment shown by the Gurugram Traffic Police and the community to promote responsible drinking. United behind this common cause will make people feel safer on our roads and save lives." - Nilesh Patel, Managing Director, Carlsberg India Private Limited

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from local residents and Cyber Hub office-goers of all ages, providing a platform to raise awareness about the severe consequences of drunk driving. Various engaging activities were integrated into the program, including a spectacular flash mob, a safe driving video, an interactive puppet show, a street play by the Rahul Khanna Theatre Group, and self-defence activities. These initiatives were complemented by entertaining and educational elements such as a Snakes and Ladders game, placards, and selfie booths. The highlight was an Alcohol Breath Analyzer station, allowing participants to understand the impact of alcohol on their ability to drive safely

The 'Cheers to Responsibility' event successfully reached its objective of spreading awareness and promoting the cause of responsible drinking. The community's active participation demonstrated a collective commitment to safer roads and responsible behaviour.

