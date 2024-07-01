Chennais Amirta Group of Institutions Chairman R. Boominathan Announced Actress Sreeleela as Brand Ambassador

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 1: In a strategic move to bolster their brand presence, R. Boominathan, Chairman of Chennais Amirta Group of Institutions, announced actress Sreeleela as their brand ambassador at an official event held at Hotel Leela Palace, Chennai, on June 30th, 2024.

Sreeleela unveiled the institution's new logo and launched a dedicated website for the aviation program. She personally handed out admission cards to the first 10 students who joined the aviation course.

Additionally, an audio-visual presentation showcasing, Sreeleela's journey and achievements was projected during the event.

Chennais Amirta Group of Institutions, renowned for its leadership in hotel management education since 2010, has expanded its footprint to Bengaluru, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad, establishing itself as a premier educational institution in South India. Recently, they entered the aviation industry through a partnership with the University College of Aviation, Malaysia (UniCAM).

In another significant milestone, Chennais Amirta inaugurated a new campus on Mount Road, Chennai, next to Thousand Lights Metro. This campus boasts a facility spanning 40,000 sq ft and aims to offer an international learning program in hospitality management across Chennai, Singapore, and Switzerland in collaboration with Birmingham University, alongside comprehensive aviation courses.

Chennais Amirta made history by clinching ten medals, including three Gold at the prestigious IKA/Culinary Olympics in Stuttgart, Germanythe first Golds for India in the competition's 124-year history. They also secured two Gold medals at the 27th Expo Culinaire in Sharjah.

Sreeleela emphasized her support for Chennais Amirta in their commitment to nurturing leadership skills among students and preparing them for successful careers in the dynamic hospitality industry. She praised Chennais Amirta for its exceptional educational standards and infrastructure akin to star hotels. Notably, the institution has successfully placed over 25,000 students in job worldwide.

She highlighted Chennais Amirta's "Earn While Learn" initiative, which provides part-time employment opportunities to students, ensuring accessibility to high-quality education without financial barriers.

For more information, please contact: 9393200600

