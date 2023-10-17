Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport reports Q3 2023 recovery

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], 17 October : Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has demonstrated a recovery in passenger traffic during the third quarter of 2023, marking a milestone in the aviation sector.

According to a press note, the airport's passenger numbers surged to an impressive 12.7 million in Q3 2023, representing a recovery of 109 per cent when compared to the pre-Covid figures of Q3 2019, which stood at 11.7 million.

This growth trend further underscores CSMIA's prominence in India's aviation landscape. In Q3 2023, CSMIA recorded a 33 per cent increase in passenger traffic compared to the same period in 2022 when the numbers stood at 9.6 million.

Notably, August 2023 emerged as the busiest month with 4,329,749 passengers, driven by the presence of two long weekends, Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan, and Onam traffic, which encouraged domestic travel.

The top three domestic destinations from CSMIA during this quarter were Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai, with a substantial surge of 31 per cent in passenger counts compared to the same period in 2022.

In the international sector, Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi maintained their status as the most preferred destinations.

Impressively, the passenger traffic from the top three international destinations surpassed 1.1 million, marking a remarkable 21 per cent increase this quarter compared to 2022.

IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara were the top airlines with the highest market share in the domestic sector, while in the international sector, IndiGo, Air India, and Emirates continued to lead the way.

CSMIA's commitment to enhancing connectivity was evident with IndiGo's commencement of operations in Nairobi and Jakarta in early August this year, offering passengers an extended range of travel destinations and added convenience.

These passenger traffic figures and growth patterns align with industry standards, showcasing CSMIA's unwavering dedication to providing global connectivity, seamless transfer experiences, top-tier hospitality, and services while prioritizing safety and security.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's relentless pursuit of excellence sets new benchmarks in the global aviation sector, exceeding passenger expectations and cementing its position as a vital gateway to and from India.

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, in partnership with the Airports Authority of India.

