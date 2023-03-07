New Delhi (India), March 7: The company Chhavi Buildtech Pvt. Ltd and MGF Developments Ltd. have notified the public, authorities, and institutions that may be affected by License No. 50 of 2021 dt. 08/18/2021 concerning land with a size of 3.26875 acres & License No. 51 of 2021 dt Reference to the land of 3.59375 acres for the development of a commercial allotment colony by Emaar India Limited as Emaar Business District 99 (EBD 99) [applied to vide RERA-GRG-PROJ-892-2021 German 19.08.2021] and Emaar Business District NXT 99 (EBD 99) [applied vide RERA vide RERA-GRG-PROJ-893- 2021 dt. 19.08.2021] each in the Kherki Majra village tax area, Sector-99, Gurugram, for which Chhavi or his holding company MGFD have never legally authorized or ever consented to any party, let alone intended in this respect in the manner mentioned.

Regarding the challenge of the aforementioned licenses, the Learned ACS TCP, Haryana Vide Order dated 01/31/2023 in Complaint No. 65 of 2022 Emaar India Limited prevented from creating further rights of third parties about the said licenses. The general public is therefore requested to exercise due diligence before entering into any booking, allotment, purchase or agreement to purchase, etc., for any unit/apartment/property or property in Projects Emaar Business District 99 (EBD 99) and Emaar Business District NXT 99 (EBD 99) under the above-mentioned License No. 50 of 2021 & License No. 51 of 2021 respectively both German 08.18.2021 about land with a size of 3.26875 acres and License No. 51 of 2021 in Tax area of the village of Kherki Majra, Sector-99, Gurugram (Haryana).

Most importantly, it is made clear that the Chhavi and/or MGFD companies or any of their existing and/or future directors are in no way responsible for the said project, let alone any loss suffered by anyone trading in any of the properties in said project. Furthermore, said companies Chhavi and/or MGFD or any of their current and/or future directors shall not be liable to any authority, institution, including the bank, or any of the public for any consequences arising out of and/or in connection with the Projects under License No. 50 of 2021 and License No. 51 of 2021 dated 08/18/2021, including but not limited to the creation of third party rights and/or sale, alienation of property, mortgage or bank loan.

