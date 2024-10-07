Child Heart Foundation Organises Free Health Check-ups for Underprivileged Children

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 7: On the occasion of World Heart Day on September 29th, the Child Heart Foundation, a Delhi-based NGO offering FREE fetal and paediatric echo screenings, organized an event to celebrate the lives of heart warriors and supporters. The event brought together a vibrant community dedicated to supporting children with heart ailments.

The event was organised in the presence of special invitees, including CSR partners, NGO collaborators, doctors, beneficiaries, and their parents, supporters, and donors. Prominent paediatric surgeons and the Deputy Mayor of MCD honoured the event with their presence and acknowledged CHF's efforts in promoting heart health among underprivileged children. Through a series of impactful initiatives, the Child Heart Foundation aims to raise awareness, mobilise resources, and provide direct assistance to improve the quality of life for these patients. Games and fun activities were also organised to keep the little hearts entertained, and their laughter and excitement filled the air.

On this occasion, Dr Vikas Kohli, Founder of the Child Heart Foundation, says, "Recognising the critical need for medical interventions, CHF collaborates with healthcare providers and hospitals to facilitate access to specialised care for underprivileged children with cardiac conditions. Since our inception, we have been able to help more than 15,000 children with free echocardiography screenings and provide financial assistance to more than 460 children to treat severe cardiac problems. We are proud to claim that we have helped over 1500 children suffering from CHDs through more than 25 medical camps in different cities focusing on the underprivileged, migrant population."

"We have been spreading awareness about congenital heart diseases among more than 5,00,000 people through various medical camps in association with over 8 hospitals. We have successfully donated 08 echocardiography machines to government hospitals and the training of paediatricians. We have mobilised the community, focusing on the underprivileged migrant population with the help of other NGOs so we can make a difference together, one heartbeat at a time. " added Sunita Harkar Shalla, COO of the Child Heart Foundation.

CHF further reassures the community that they will continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of underprivileged children and ensure that every child lives a healthy life, regardless of socioeconomic circumstances. Through impactful initiatives, the foundation seeks to inspire widespread participation and solidarity in addressing the rising needs of underprivileged children with cardiac problems.

About CHF:

The Child Heart Foundation, founded in 2013 by Dr. Vikas Kohli, is India's first NGO offering free fetal and paediatric echo screenings. The foundation aims to address congenital heart problems in children from underprivileged backgrounds. It collaborates with 95% of government hospitals in Delhi, providing free cardiac screenings and treatments.

