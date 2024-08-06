BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 6: Chili's Grill & Bar makes a Grand Entry in Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru Chili's Grill & Bar is ecstatic to announce its latest establishment at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru. This marks an exciting milestone as the 22nd Chili's outlet in India under Trimex Foods Private Limited and the 23rd in India and Sri Lanka combined.

Nestled in the premises full of vim and vigour of Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru, America's favorite casual dining restaurantChili'spromises a dynamic dining experience in the heart of the city. With seating for 101 guests, including both indoor and outdoor options, diners can enjoy their beloved Fresh-Tex and Fresh-Mex dishes in a lively and spirited atmosphere.

Upon entering the restaurant, guests are welcomed by a blend of contemporary and industrial design elements that epitomize Chili's distinctive charm. From captivating brickwork to sleek metal frames, the ambiance radiates warmth and character.

Chili's at Phoenix Mall of Asia invites everyone to savour the ultimate dining experience from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Delight in a celebration of flavors, order the hand-battered crispers, grab an Oldtimer with cheese, sizzling fajitas, hand-shaken Presidente Margarita and much more, with promising an unforgettable dining journey of quality food and exceptional service, all in a welcoming environment. What's more, enjoy all this at an affordable price of just Rs 1200 for two people.

With Trimex Foods Private Limited steering Chili's expansion across the region, the stage is set for Chili's to become a cherished dining destination in Bangalore. Follow Chili's India (https://www.instagram.com/chilis.in) and visit https://www.chilis.in/ for updates and promotions and experience the excitement at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bangalore!

