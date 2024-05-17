Chipmunk Launches on Nykaa: A Milestone Achievement for India’s Gentle Makeup Brand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17: Chipmunk, India’s pioneering makeup brand that seamlessly blends beauty and skincare, proudly announces its debut on Nykaa, India’s leading beauty retailer. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Chipmunk, furthering its mission to revolutionize the beauty industry with gentle high-performing formulations.

Founded by Reema Dube Yerawar, a visionary Cosmetic Technologist, Chipmunk has garnered widespread acclaim for its commitment to prioritizing skin health without compromising on the joy of makeup. With a background in cosmetic technology and years of industry experience, Reema recognized the need for gentle and preventive makeup products in the market. Her journey led to the creation of Chipmunk, a brand that challenges industry norms and champions science-backed innovation.

“I am thrilled to bring Chipmunk’s gentle makeup products to Nykaa’s vast audience,” says Reema Dube Yerawar. “Our vision has always been to prioritize the health of our consumers’ skin while offering them the joy of makeup. This collaboration with Nykaa allows us to reach a wider audience and empower individuals to express themselves flawlessly.”

Co-Founder Akhil Yerawar, a strategic business leader with a background in management consulting shares Reema’s enthusiasm for this milestone. “Launching on Nykaa is a testament to Chipmunk’s commitment to innovation and growth,” says Akhil. “We believe in providing affordable luxury with science-backed, clean formulations, and we are excited to partner with Nykaa to make our products accessible to beauty enthusiasts across the country.”

Chipmunk’s range of bold and vivacious makeup products are formulated without harmful ingredients like talc, alcohol, paraffin, phthalates, and mineral oil. The brand holds certifications such as PETA certified Vegan and Cruelty-Free, FDA-approved, dermatologically tested, and clinically proven to be safe for daily use.

As Chipmunk continues to redefine beauty standards and reshape the relationship between makeup and skin health, the brand invites individuals to join in its mission of providing clean, skin-loving, gender-inclusive, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty products.





About Chipmunk

Chipmunk is India’s first makeup brand that prioritizes the health of your skin without having to trade off on the fun of glamming up. Our groundbreaking formulations come in a range of bold and vivacious makeup products that are as gentle as skincare itself. Founded by Reema Dube Yerawar, a visionary Cosmetic Technologist, and Akhil Yerawar, a strategic business leader, Chipmunk challenges industry norms and champions science-backed innovation. Our commitment to providing clean, skin-loving, gender-inclusive, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty products sets us apart in the beauty industry. Chipmunk believes that beauty is for one and all, and our mission is to empower individuals to express themselves flawlessly while prioritizing skin health. Join us in redefining beauty standards and reshaping the relationship between makeup and skincare with Chipmunk https://chipmunkforall.com/

