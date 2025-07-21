Chitkara University Funds 101 Startups, Driving India's Innovation and Entrepreneurship Story

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], July 21: Further strengthening its position as one of India's most dynamic university-led startup ecosystems, the Chitkara Innovation Incubator Foundation (CIIF), the entrepreneurship and incubation arm of Chitkara University, Punjab, has proudly announced having funded 101 startups to date. This milestone cements CIIF's growing reputation as a key enabler in India's thriving innovation landscape.

Since its inception in 2015, CIIF has worked hand-in-hand with entrepreneurs from across the country, not just providing funding, but delivering a comprehensive support ecosystem that includes deep mentoring, capacity building, accelerator programs, and strategic investor connections. Over the years, CIIF has actively engaged with 5,000+ startups, evaluated over 500 applications annually, mentored 200+ early-stage ventures, and built a robust network of 100+ industry mentors and investors.

Backed by leading institutions such as the Department of Science & Technology (DST), MeitY Startup Hub, Startup India, and Startup Punjab, CIIF's efforts span key sectors from fintech and healthtech to agritech, cleantech, and edtech, with a sharp focus on building resilience, scale, and impact through every venture it supports.

"At CIIF, our focus has always been on enabling founders to turn bold ideas into scalable ventures with real-world impact. Reaching 101 funded startups is a proud reflection of this commitment," said Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University. "We will continue to foster innovation, nurture entrepreneurial talent, and help build businesses that drive meaningful change for India and beyond."

The impact of CIIF's holistic approach is evident through the inspiring journeys of several of its startups:

Take Studycaller, for instance, an edtech venture transforming how students access learning through its dynamic online platform. With Rs. 1 crore in funding from marquee investor Mr. Mahavir Pratap Sharma (TiE), Studycaller's rapid growth is a direct outcome of CIIF's focused interventions, ranging from one-on-one mentoring and strategic investor connects to industry collaborations that helped shape its breakthrough trajectory.

In the realm of deeptech, Aumsat exemplifies innovation meeting real-world challenges. Leveraging satellite technology and AI-powered analytics, Aumsat has addressed 2,600+ pipeline leaks and mapped 1.5 lakh km of infrastructure to solve critical issues in water management and agriculture. CIIF's Rs. 50 lakh funding support, along with continuous guidance through prototyping and scale-up strategies, has been pivotal to Aumsat's growth.

Similarly, Adiabatic is redefining sustainable energy solutions with its intelligent, high-performance lithium-ion battery packs, supported by a manufacturing facility capable of producing 5,000 units annually. From prototyping support to investor access and industry networking, CIIF has played an integral role in taking Adiabatic's innovation from lab to market.

In the healthtech space, Svastek stands as a testament to CIIF's impact in nurturing disruptive ideas. Its patented Respiratory NIV mask with a unique tube-insert design has attracted Rs. 2 crore funding from IAN Angel Fund and earned visibility through Shark Tank India. From product development mentoring to critical funding facilitation, CIIF's involvement has been instrumental in helping Svastek transform their bold vision into tangible, life-changing solutions.

Through these success stories and many others, CIIF demonstrates its unwavering commitment to fostering a vibrant culture of entrepreneurship where startups are equipped with the necessary resources, networks, and mentorship to thrive and create meaningful, sustainable impact.

Chitkara Innovation Incubator Foundation (CIIF) is the dedicated startup incubation center at Chitkara University, Punjab, offering structured incubation, acceleration, mentorship, and funding opportunities to drive entrepreneurial growth within India's vibrant startup ecosystem.

