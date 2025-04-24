Chitkara University to Host India's First Ivy League High School MUN Conference in August 2025

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], April 24: In a landmark development for high school diplomacy and international academic exchange, Chitkara University, Chandigarh, is set to host the prestigious Ivy League Model United Nations Conference (ILMUNC) India 2025, bringing one of the United States' most celebrated academic simulations to Indian soil for the very first time. Scheduled from August 8 to 10, 2025, this immersive three-day residential conference will take place on the university's state-of-the-art campus in Punjab, just 30 km from Chandigarh Airport.

Spearheaded by the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn)a premier Ivy League institutionthe Ivy League Model United Nations Conference has earned global acclaim for its commitment to developing future leaders through authentic diplomatic simulations. This edition of ILMUNC India 2025 will welcome 1,200 to 1,500 high school students from Grades 8 to 12 across the country, creating a vibrant, inclusive environment that promotes leadership, critical thinking, and cross-cultural understanding.

What truly sets ILMUNC India 2025 apart is its academic mentorship by 11 student leaders from UPenn, who will guide committee sessions, uphold academic rigour, and offer first-hand exposure to Ivy League-calibre education. The conference will simulate contemporary geopolitical challenges through rigorous committee debates, complemented by keynote addresses, expert-led sessions, and cultural exchange activities.

Designed to go far beyond debate, the experience will include social mixers, networking opportunities, and a strong emphasis on global citizenship and personal growth. All participants will receive a Certificate of Achievement, while standout performers will be recognised and awarded by the UPenn team.

The residential formata key element of ILMUNC Indiawill allow participants to stay on Chitkara University's internationally lauded, secure campus, offering an immersive academic and social environment. The conference is being brought to India in partnership with Big Red Education (BRE), the official facilitator of Ivy League academic programs in the region.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor of Chitkara University, shared her thoughts on the initiative, "It is a matter of immense pride and significance for Chitkara University to bring the Ivy League Model United Nations to India for the first time. This partnership with the University of Pennsylvania reflects our enduring commitment to offering global exposure and academic excellence to school students across the nation. We believe ILMUNC India 2025 will not only sharpen participants' intellect and leadership abilities but also deepen their global perspective and sense of civic responsibility. We look forward to welcoming the next generation of changemakers to our campus for this historic event."

As India continues to invest in youth-led innovation and global engagement, Chitkara University's hosting of ILMUNC India 2025 marks a significant milestone in international academic collaborationushering in world-class educational experiences for Indian students and empowering the next generation of global leaders. By bringing one of the Ivy League's most prestigious high school diplomacy conferences to India, Chitkara University reaffirms its commitment to fostering critical thinking, global citizenship, and leadership among school students. The event promises to not only simulate diplomacy at the highest level but also inspire lifelong learning, meaningful engagement with real-world issues, and lasting friendships.

Chitkara University is a distinguished private institution known for its commitment to fostering academic excellence, research, and innovation across various disciplines. With a focus on creating leaders of tomorrow, the university offers a wide array of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs that equip students with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to succeed in an ever-evolving global landscape.

For more information visit www.chitkara.edu.in.

