Chitkara University's Global Online MBA: Your Passport to Exploring the World

Chandigarh [India], October 2: In an age where the world is rapidly evolving, marked by the convergence of creativity and technology, Chitkara University has emerged as a hub for innovative thinkers and aspiring visionaries. As the marketing landscape undergoes transformative changes propelled by social media, online content, and e-commerce, the demand for adept leaders who can seamlessly integrate marketing strategy with the ever-evolving digital realm has never been greater. Chitkara University acknowledges the need to equip its students with the insights necessary to navigate the scientific, ethical, and societal challenges posed by these innovations.

Chitkara University’s UGC entitled 2-year Online MBA program in International Business with Global Immersion Tracks is a rewarding educational experience that combines the flexibility of online learning with hands-on international exposure. Consistently ranked among the top Universities in India, the academic rigour along with regular interaction with professionals from the industry ensures that the scholars are guided to harness their potential with intensive curriculum and visionary faculty. It equips the students to master industry-relevant skills to respond to customer expectations, develop strategies to place their companies at the forefront of their sectors and propel their career in the digital marketing domain.

The online streamlined MBA curriculum at Chitkara University, which has been endorsed by CXOs of top Digital Brands, gives the freedom of flexibility to earn a world-class UGC entitled MBA which is designed to fit into one’s business schedule and aligns well with one’s career aspirations. The curriculum is based on the framework of strategic competitiveness, which teaches the concepts of creativity, entrepreneurship, innovation, sustainability, leadership and decision making.

This program caters to a diverse audience, including working professionals, aspiring entrepreneurs, career switchers, and recent graduates allowing students to specialise in Marketing, Finance, Business Analytics, or HR, all while building a robust foundation in global business concepts. Moreover, Chitkara University maintains close links and associations with leading blue-chip companies to deliver the academic program and ensures that the courses are relevant, practical and deliver the skills in demand.

This MBA program’s unique feature is the 1-week Global Immersion Track offered each semester in Bangkok, Singapore, Dubai and Kuala Lampur, providing students with an opportunity to apply the theoretical knowledge in practical international business settings. This dual approach of online learning and global experiences will equip graduates with a competitive edge in the dynamic global business arena. As a part of this Global Immersion Track, one will reside on campus in a university setting for five days, receive instructions from globally renowned professors and thus, enrich the learning experience.

This program marks a departure from traditional education, offering a distinctive educational journey. With direct mentorship from industry experts, students undergo a significant transformation, emerging as effective leaders. They cultivate a cross-border network of relationships that serves as a lifelong resource, providing access to opportunities, mentorship, and a wealth of global possibilities.

Throughout its illustrious journey of providing an exceptional educational experience designed to help students ‘explore their potential’, Chitkara University has achieved numerous milestones including the prestigious ranking of “A+” by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which places it among the 5 per cent of higher education institutions (HEIs) in India to be granted such a coveted grade. It is also the first university in India to have been awarded the coveted ‘Platinum’ rating by QS I-GAUGE, a comprehensive and independent rating system for India’s universities and colleges.

Through the establishment Chitkara University Research and Innovation Network (CURIN), Chitkara University has been at the forefront of groundbreaking research and innovation. Various projects have been launched that encourage diverse learning by fostering creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship through pedagogy and vision. The Centre for Entrepreneurship Education and Development (CEED) is engaged with more than 155 start-ups and students are encouraged to dive in the world of research and accelerate entrepreneurial talent. The idea is to encourage innovation, by providing tools and an office space where the students can brainstorm and work on novel ideas.

Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh, has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking University in North India. It is ranked among the top 5 per cent of higher education institutions in India. The University is awarded NAAC A+ accreditation and has also been ranked by NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework).

The University offers courses in Engineering and Technology, Business Management, Planning; Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales and Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, Law, Psychology, and Education. Students studying at Chitkara get the best start-up support, world-class research excellence, and many internationally renowned opportunities.

For more information, please visit: www.chitkara.edu.in.

