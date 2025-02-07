CHOSEN Marks 5 Years with HIFIVE Conclave in Chennai, Unveils New Logo with A.R. Rahman

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 7: CHOSEN marked its 5th anniversary with the HIFIVE Conclave at the Museum Theatre, Chennai, bringing together experts and the CHOSEN community to explore themes of longevity, sustainability, and wellness.

A.R. Rahman Unveils CHOSEN's New Identity

The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of CHOSEN's refreshed brand identity by A R Rahman, a global icon of creativity and innovation. His presence underscored CHOSEN's commitment to longevity and sustainability, aligning with his philosophy of timeless artistry. The reveal symbolized a new chapter for the brandone rooted in excellence, evolution, and community.

Speaking at the event, A.R. Rahman emphasized the importance of innovation tailored to Indian needs: "Every one of us, every bit of work we doto think and go out of the box and create solutions for Indiachanges the face of this country. There's a need to do more for Indian sensibilities, given that even cameras and the technology behind them are mostly set to depict Western standards and skin tone."

The evening was a dynamic convergence of knowledge, interaction, and celebration, drawing a packed audience of industry leaders, medical experts, influencers, and CHOSEN Community members. The excitement was further elevated by the stylish grey, red, and silver ensembles worn by attendeesa visual tribute to CHOSEN's refreshed brand identity, representing sophistication, passion, and innovation.

A Legacy of Science and Sustainability

Founded on evidence-based skincare and longevity, CHOSEN has established itself as a leader in dermatologist-led solutions tailored for Indian skin. The conclave spotlighted its core communities:

* CHOSun: Advocating sun protection and skin longevity.

* Skin Drinks: Focusing on holistic health and nutrition.

* Mom & Baby: Supporting safe skincare for mothers and infants.

Emphasizing the need for sustainable sunscreen solutions, Dr. Renita Rajan, Founder of CHOSEN, stated, "There's enough for everybody's need, but not enough for everybody's greed. Sunscreens are like thatas long as we have a need, they work. The key is moving from applying sunscreen four times a day, using four to five grams, to developing a single-use sunscreen that lasts longer."

She further highlighted the critical link between sun protection and environmental responsibility, adding, "Sustainability in sunscreen starts with choosing formulas that are less absorbed by the body. When sunscreens absorb too much, they not only impact human health but also affect the planet through what we release into the environment."

Panel Discussions on Wellness, Sustainability, and Growth

Hosted by renowned television presenter Bhavna Balakrishnan, the event featured industry leaders, medical experts, and business strategists. Key sessions included:

* Empowering Mothers and Babies: A panel on maternal and infant well-being with specialists in obstetrics, dermatology, paediatrics, and fitness.

* Sustainability Perspectives: Experts from health, education, business and lifestyle discussed sustainability's role in daily life and industry innovation.

* The Art of Differentiation: Insights on branding and growth from business leaders.

Insights on Longevity and Well-being

A standout session featured Dr. Pal Manickam, whose talk on longevity and disease prevention resonated deeply with attendees. With expertise in gut health and metabolic wellness, he emphasized science-backed strategies for extending health span, making proactive well-being accessible to all.

A Star-Studded Affair

The conclave saw an impressive lineup of notable guests, including actors, models, and influencers:

Aishwarya Rajesh (Actor), Anjana Rangan (Anchor), Neelima Rani (Actor), Pradaini Surva (Model), Preethi Prabakaran (Model), Prithi Ashwin (Producer & Entrepreneur),

Ramya Subramanian (Actor, Anchor & Entrepreneur), Regena Cassandrra (Actor),

Rupa Manjari (Actor), Vishnu Vijay (Actor) and Yamuna Chinnadurai (Actor).

With a growing community and an unwavering focus on innovation, CHOSEN continues to lead the way in skincare and wellness, shaping a future where science, sustainability, and self-care go hand in hand.

