CII elects R Dinesh as its president

New Delhi [India], May 26 : The National Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has elected R Dinesh, who is the executive vice-chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, as the President of CII and he has assumed office for 2023-24.

According to the statement, he has taken over from Sanjiv Bajaj, who is the chairman and managing director of Bajaj Finserv.

Dinesh is a fourth-generation TVS family member. He has been engaged with CII for many years at the state, regional and national level, according to a statement from the industry body. Dinesh started TVS Supply Chain Solutions (erstwhile known as TVS Logistics) in 1995.

According to the statement, the company, under his able leadership has grown multifold to become a billion-dollar company. The company has a presence across continents making it a truly global company and serving customers in over 50 countries.

Sanjiv Puri has taken over as president-designate of CII for the year 2023-24. He is the chairman and managing director of ITC Ltd, one of India's foremost conglomerates with business spanning FMCG, hotels, paperboards and packaging, agri-business and information technology.

According to the CII statement, Sanjiv has driven an extensive strategy reset to define new vectors of growth for each business with greater focus on consumer-centricity, agility, resilience and innovation to build an even more competitive, future-ready, climate positive and inclusive enterprise.

Rajiv Memani has taken over as vice-president of CII for the year 2023-24, according to the CII statement. He is chairman of the India region of Ernst and Young, a leading global professional services organisation. He is also a member of EY's global management body as the Chair of its Global Emerging Markets Committee.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor