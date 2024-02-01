CII launches the Vikram Kirloskar Memorial Lecture Series on Green Mobility and Green Fuels

Bangalore (India), February 11: The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) launched the Vikram Kirloskar Lecture Series on Green Mobility and Green Fuels in Bengaluru on December 12, 2023. The event saw many notable figures in attendance, including Nitin Gadkari, the Hon'ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways, who delivered an inspiring inaugural address.

“Vikram was the statesman of the auto industry and always supported innovation, new technologies, and green energy. His commitment to ecology and the environment was remarkable. He built 25 green field projects in the auto industry. In the history of the auto industry, particularly in the context of green energy, Vikram’s name will be the first to be mentioned, and we will always remember him for that,” said Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, while delivering the Inaugural CII Vikram Kirloskar Memorial Lecture.

The event also saw Mrs Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar, Chairperson and Managing Director, Kirloskar Systems Private Limited, and Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII, take the stage to address the audience.

“This lecture series will provide a platform to carry forward his work on Green Mobility and will also set the tone for the industry to strive towards creating a seamless and sustainable mobility landscape. Vikram was deeply committed to CII in his role as President from 2019 onwards,” said Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar.

Mrs Kirloskar also noted that her husband and Hon’ble Minister Nitin Gadkari shared a passion for new technologies, particularly in the space of mobility, and that the lecture sets the tone for the industry to strive towards creating a seamless and sustainable mobility landscape.

The inaugural lecture series will focus on discussions and insights around green mobility and fuels and will aim to encourage adopting sustainable practices in India’s transportation sector.

