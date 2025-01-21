CII Special Session at Davos unveils vision for Swarna Andhra@2047 and India's green industrial future

Davos [Switzerland], January 21 : Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday hosted a special session on Swarna Andhra@2047 at WEF Davos, bringing together thought leaders to discuss Andhra Pradesh's transformative growth vision, a release added.

Speaking at the session, N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, highlighted India's evolution as a global economic powerhouse.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, "In the early 90s, when the internet was invented, India launched economic reforms in 1991. From then onwards, we started working on second-generation reforms. Today, Indian entrepreneurs, especially those from Andhra Pradesh, are making their mark globally. We have the first-mover advantage in technology, demographic dividend, and entrepreneurial skills. We are also one of the most acceptable communities globally."

He added, "By 2047, India will be the number one or number two economy globally, and Indians will lead in creating wealth and serving the global community. Recent assessments also project that by 2027, India will contribute the most to the incremental global GDP."

N Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman, Tata Sons and Co-Chair, Task Force on Economic Development for Swarna Andhra Pradesh @ 2047 elaborated on the Swarna Andhra Pradesh plan, stating, "This 2047 plan focuses on developing Andhra Pradesh through the Government's 4P model - public, private, people, partnerships. The plan will include multiple components, with a specific focus on certain sectors to drive economic growth and job creation."

The release added that during the session, the CII Centre for Global Leadership on Competitiveness (GLC) was announced, and a brochure on the same was launched by the Hon'ble Chief Minister.

Highlighting the significance of this initiative, Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII, said, "The enduring partnership between CII and the Government of Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, is a matter of immense pride for us. Moving forward, we are privileged to work with the State Government to establish the Global Leadership Centre (GLC) in Amaravati. This transformative initiative aims to foster value-based leadership, enhance corporate governance, and nurture global leadership competencies."

The CII Centre for Global Leadership on Competitiveness, which would be completely industry led, and industry managed, will have a clear focus on enhancing the competitiveness of industries, both at the national level and within Andhra Pradesh.

The session also witnessed an Exchange of Letter of Intent between CII and the IMD Business School, Switzerland - the first such agreement with an international institution for the Centre for Global Leadership on Competitiveness.

The discussions transitioned into the session on "Pathway to India's Green Industrialisation: From Green Hydrogen to Green Manufacturing," organised by CII in association with Ernst & Young. The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, reiterated Andhra Pradesh's commitment to becoming a hub for green energy and green hydrogen, emphasizing the state's focus on sustainable energy and green manufacturing.

Rajiv Memani, President Designate, CII, and Chairman and CEO, EY India and Chair - EY Growth Markets Council, underlined the criticality of green energy for India's growth aspirations. He stated, "If India has to achieve its growth aspirations by 2047 and increase per capita income by 5 or 6 times, the country's total energy consumption would need to reach 370 billion gigajoules. Today, India imports 40 per cent of its energy. For India, green energy is not only a necessity but a critical enabler of our growth ambitions."

The sessions were also addressed by Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group; Dr David Bach, President, IMD Business School, Switzerland; G B S Raju, Business Chairman - Airports, GMR Group; Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, Chief Executive and Managing Director, Greenko Group; Hans-Olav Raen, Chief Executive Officer, Yara Clean Ammonia.

