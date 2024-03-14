CII Young Indians Pune Celebrated Women's Day by Empowering Future Leaders

ATK

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 14: In resounding recognition of International Women's Day and the spirit of Bharat Entrepreneurship Week, the Entrepreneurship Vertical of CII (Confederation of Indian Industries) Young Indians (Yi) Pune Chapter partnered with BNCA College (Dr. Bhanuben Nanavati College of Architecture under Maharshi Karve Stree Shiskshan Sanstha) and ISDS to host an event on March 12th, 2024, at MKSSS BNCA, Pune.

An interesting fact to note is - MKSSS education institute was established in 1896 by great visionary and social worker Bharat Ratna Maharshi Dhondo Keshav Karve and CII was established in 1895. It was a prominent get-together of great minds from two stalwart entities in their respective sectors.

Carrying the powerful theme "Empowering Women in Entrepreneurship and Leadership," the event ignited a passion for entrepreneurship among young women and equipped them with the knowledge and tools to excel in leadership roles. A bright young architect student Prajakta Sambhu was the anchor of this event.

Shantanu Pandit, Yi Pune Entrepreneurship Chair and Director Aquiline, set the context with information about Bharat Entrepreneurship Week, at the Yi National level, its purpose of creating a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, and related activities across 65 chapters in India.

The event thrived on the invaluable insights and practical guidance shared by a panel of esteemed guest speakers:

* Mital Hiremath IDAS, JDS Pune SEZ

* Supriya Badve, Executive Director, Belrise Industries Ltd.

* CA Rachana Ranade, YouTuber & Finance Influencer

* Pritika Manjrekar, Founder, Moco Design Studio

Focused on empowering the next generation of leaders, the program attracted over 100 students from BNCA, a prestigious all-women's college of Architecture. Organizers are confident that this event will have a lasting impact, inspiring these young women to confidently navigate the exciting world of entrepreneurship.

Mital Hiremath talked about Shiv Shakti and appealed to the audience to start the change in their home. Supriya Badve talked about finding balance in life and managing their time on personal and professional fronts. Finance Influencer Rachana Ranade gave her an example when her husband decided to quit his job and join Rachana in her venture, setting great precedence. Pritika Manjrekar talked about masculine and feminine energy in humans and how should we carefully use those energies at the right place and try to find meaning and purpose in our work and life. The panel discussion was anchored by Sameer Dhamangaonkar, Founder, of Snovel Creations and Co-Chair, Yi Pune, and Parul Vaidya, CEO of SVP India, and Chair of Women Cell at Yi Pune. It was a vibrant and candid discussion driven by thought-provoking questions and powerful answers, expressions by eminent speakers.

Gracing the occasion as the distinguished Chief Guest was Pradeep Bhargava, the former Managing Director of Cummins Generator Technologies India Ltd and former Chairman of CII Western Zone. Bhargava felicitated all the women panelists and shared his words of wisdom. It was a delight to listen to him. Pratyush Sinha Chair Yi Pune, Founder, Atomium Labs, felicitated Pradeep Bhargava.

This event was also marked by a great moment of MOU signing between CII Yi Pune YUVA vertical and BNCA college. Dr. Anurag Kashyap Principal BNCA and the Yi Pune Chair Pratyush Sinha signed the MOU.

Dr Anurag Kashyap expressed his thoughts and shared the rich history of BNCA and ISDS. He mentioned that BNCA is always open to industry-academic integration activities and will look forward to a meaningful association with CII Yi.

Dr Madhuri Khambete Principal Cummins College of Engineering for Women, Pune was a special invitee for the event. She also commended the efforts for this event and shared her words of wisdom by talking about equal opportunities.

The Yi Pune team, represented by Pratyush Sinha, Yi Pune Chair, Sameer Dhamangaonkar, Yi Pune Co-Chair, Abhishek Golhar, Executive Member, CII Young Indians Pune; Parul Vaidya, Vijay Bhosale, Yogesh Desai, Raunak Gandhi, Shreyans Rathod, Bhaavi Sanghvi, Pritish Kendrekar, Shreya Garg and from BNCA college team represented by, Prof Namrata Dhamankar, Prof. Nidhi Dixit, Prof. Prajakta Dalal, Prof Inamdar, Prof Piyush Girgaonkar and other staff and students graced the occasion.

The message of the event is well summarized in one line - "Embrace the balance of feminine grace and masculine strength within you, that empowers the soul."

