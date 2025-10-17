VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 17: CIMCON Software (India) Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in industrial automation and digital transformation for critical infrastructure, today announced it has raised ₹50+ crore in growth capital to accelerate product innovation, expand market presence, and scale operations across India and international markets.

Founded in 1988, CIMCON has built a leadership position in water automation, smart streetlighting, and infrastructure automation, deploying thousands of intelligent systems across cities and utilities. The company's platform combines IoT-enabled devices (RTUs/PLCs), instruments, advanced control systems, and AI-driven analytics to help governments and utilities improve operational efficiency, reduce losses, and enhance service delivery.

"This funding marks an important inflection point for CIMCON," said Anil Agrawal, Founder & CEO, CIMCON Software (India) Pvt. Ltd. "We're doubling down on innovation and executionbringing the power of AI and IoT to critical infrastructure, scaling our footprint, and investing in the talent and technology needed for the next phase of growth."

The investment comes at a time when India's infrastructure sector is undergoing rapid digital transformation, driven by government initiatives in smart cities, water management, and sustainable development. CIMCON's end-to-end approachrugged field hardware + secure communications + SCADA + AIgives governments and EPC partners a single accountable provider from commissioning to analytics and O&M.

Strategic Priorities Post-Funding

* Accelerate product innovation in AI, IoT, and edge intelligence for infrastructure systems.

* Expand go-to-market presence across key Indian states and select international geographies.

* Strengthen talent and delivery capabilities to support large-scale deployments.

* Deepen ecosystem partnerships with EPCs and system integrators.

Legacy of Innovation (created categories)

* Water sector automation: Early deployments of RTUs/PLCs + SCADA for water generation, transmission, and distributionimproving reliability, leakage control, and situational awareness.

* Smart city streetlighting: Large-scale smart streetlight rollouts enabling energy savings, remote fault detection, and policy-driven dimming.

* Cathodic protection automation (Oil & Gas): Remote monitoring and control solutions to protect pipelines against corrosionimproving safety and compliance.

* AI for utility automation: Anomaly detection, demand/flow prediction, asset-health analytics, and event-driven workflows across edge and cloud to reduce losses and improve service levels.

Fast Facts

* Founded: 1988 | HQ: Ahmedabad, India

* Domains: Water, energy, streetlighting, oil & gas pipeline integrity

* Stack: IoT-enabled RTUs/PLCs, SCADA/HMI, edge intelligence, AI/analytics, secure OT/IT integration

* Impact (selected):

* 46+ million people with improved drinking-water access

* 10 million farmers with increased income

* 54 million people benefiting from enhanced public safety

* Coverage across 82 towns/cities/districts

* 1.5 billion kWh energy saved through efficiency and O&M improvements

* Up to 22% carbon emissions reduction attributable to energy savings

* 1.5-2.5 million hectare-meters of water saved via canal automation

