Cipla Health welcomes FSSAI's new labelling rules for 'ORS', reinforces Prolyte ORS as the #AsliORS

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24: ProlyteORS, the flagship brand of Cipla Health Limited, welcomes the recent directive from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which mandates the removal of the term 'ORS' from food and beverage product names, labels, and trademarks, unless they meet the medically approved formulation of an Oral Rehydration Solution as mandated by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

For Cipla Health, this ruling marks a meaningful alignment between regulatory intent and brand ethos. ProlyteORS is backed by science, approved by WHO, and formulated to deliver the precise balance of electrolytes, glucose, and sodium required for effective therapeutic rehydration. With transparency and integrity at the heart of their labelling practices, Cipla Health proudly stands as the #AsliORS, reaffirming their commitment to helping consumers make informed health choices.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Shivam Puri, MD & CEO at Cipla Health Limited, said: "The recent FSSAI directive is a significant step towards protecting consumer trust and safeguarding public health by bringing greater transparency and the availability of safe, effective rehydration solutions. At Cipla Health, we have always placed consumer trust at the forefront. Our market leading brand ProlyteORS has always adhered to the highest standards of formulation integrity and #AsliORS is more than a promiseit's our unwavering commitment to transparency, quality, and efficacy for every consumer."

In light of this ruling, Cipla Health urges all to look for clear labelling and credible certifications when choosing oral rehydration solutions.

About Cipla Health Limited

Cipla Health Limited, the fast-moving wellness goods (FMWG) arm of Cipla, was incorporated in 2015 with a vision to spearhead the wellness wave in India. Cipla Health has delivered rapid growth and today plays across a diverse portfolio of 20 brands, with most key brands being No. 1 or No. 2 in their respective categories. The portfolio includes products in Pain Care (Omnigel), Smoking Cessation (Nicotex), Oral Rehydration Solutions (Prolyte), Medicated Ointments (Cipladine), Cough & Cold (Cofsils and Naselin), Multi Vitamins (Maxirich), Weight Gain (Endura Mass) and Personal Care (Rivela Dermascience, Cetafresh, Tugain Essentials and Astaberry).

